NFL Draft Profile: DJ Ivey, Cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

#8

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB: 2/25/_

Eligible: 2022

Florida City, FL

South Dade High School

DJ Ivey

Miami Hurricanes

Pros:

Leinweber: Long cornerback who is primarily deployed on the outside, having experience in zone and press. Ivey displays physicality to reroute receivers to the sideline. He is best in zone coverage where he is instinctive, jumping routes and being a threat to make plays on the ball. Passing off routes correctly and switching shows his mental capabilities. A very alert defender, Ivey can blow up screen plays by anticipating them well. In run support, his toughness is apparent as he fights hard to shed or gain outside leverage. Putting his helmet on the ball leads to late knockouts from depth.

Cons:

Leinweber: A very limited athlete, Ivey possesses below-average speed. Lacking twitch and close-quarter quickness, he is unable to mirror or follow when trailing. As a segmented mover he loses decisively to quick and sudden receivers in soft press. His physicality will cause him to get flagged in the NFL. Ivey is inconsistent at the catch point, not always contesting the catch. He takes bad angles as a tackler from depth and gets caught flat-footed and ran over.

Summary:

Leinweber: Lanky, high-hipped outside cornerback with good physicality. Ivey is best in zone where he plays instinctually and anticipates routes. He lacks athleticism, preventing him from playing man coverage with NFL-caliber receivers. Ivey projects as a practice squad candidate for a zone-heavy defense. He will have to improve his tackling to make a roster and is unlikely to ever be more than a depth piece.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long zone corner with poor close quarter quickness and below average speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4 / 6.5