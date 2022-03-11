Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: EJ Perry, Quarterback, Brown Bears

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Brown QB EJ Perry
Brown QB EJ Perry
Brown bears football logo

#4
Pos: QB
Ht: 6015
Wt: 211
Hand: 900
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7548
40: 4.65
Vertical: 34.5
Broad: 1003
3 Cone: 6.85
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.18
DOB: 08/16/
Hometown: Andover, MA
High School: Andover

EJ Perry
Brown Bears

Pros

Arm strength is shown in velocity coming out of the hands. Lower body mechanics are well advanced; keeps a good base and never lets the heels click together on hitches. Makes layered throws on the run on tape. Has showed to set protections at the line of scrimmage. Can change his arm angle to get throws around defenders in the throwing lane.

Cons

Has an overconfident gunslinger attitude that lead to 14 interceptions and plenty of forced errors. Played in a very simplistic offense that didn’t challenge him to move his eyes at a translatable level.

Overall

Solid arm, decent mobility, error-inducing QB who projects as a young player who can compete for a backup spot on an NFL roster. Playing on an offense that is dedicated to the air raid, Brown didn’t have the talented receivers that could ultimately find separation consistently. Perry did hit some tight window throws and squeezed the ball in spots that made you excited. He isn’t an inaccurate QB, but makes way too many decisions that put the ball in harm’s way. His offensive system has very little translation to the NFL, but his mechanics and above average mobility could make him a high ceiling backup QB or a prime practice Squad QB.

Grade

6.3/7.0 

