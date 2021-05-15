NFL Draft Profile: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Offensive Guard, Alabama Crimson Tide

#55

Pos: OG

Ht: 6021

Wt: 324

DOB: 1/22/00

Eligible: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Cathedral

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Agile right guard who has positional versatility to play all three positions on the interior. Ekiyor plays at a low pad level, allowing him to operate with a low center of gravity and win the leverage battle. Opponents are rarely able to get underneath him. He is capable of blocking on the move, showing the footwork required to pull and locating opponents reliably. In pass protection, he can mirror rushers using his foot speed and lateral agility. Ekiyor has pop in his hands, finishing smaller defenders. He recognizes and picks up blitzes from the second level.

Cons:

Leinweber: A lack of functional strength limits his game and given his frame is filled out, it will be difficult to add muscle. Ekiyor is unable to drive defensive linemen out of their gaps. He does not sustain leverage, as opponents are able to overpower him. In pass protection, Ekyior does not anchor consistently and frequently gets outreached by defenders, showing a lack of length. When rushers counter, he does not have the strength to shut them down. His pass sets need to be cleaned up as he looks uncomfortable moving backward.

Summary:

Leinweber: Versatile interior offensive lineman who can play all three spots on the interior. Ekyior possesses agility and athleticism desired by zone teams. He can be used on the move with his movement skills and ability to locate opponents. A lack of strength limits most phases of his game, not creating movement upfront and being a power rush target. Ekiyor projects as a potential backup at any or all three interior positions for a zone running team, to take advantage of his mobility. If forced into action, he will have to be given considerable help in pass protection and can not be relied upon to open running lanes.

Background:

Raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Consensus four-star recruit with flexibility at guard and center out of high school. Father Emil Sr., played for the Atlanta Falcons. Redshirted as a freshman.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile interior lineman with agility. Lacks functional strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.5/7.0