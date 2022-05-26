Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State Bulldogs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes
mississippi

#13
Pos: CB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 180
40: 4.45
DOB: 1/13/2001
Hometown: Grenada, MS
High School: Grenada
Eligibility: 2023

Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State Bulldogs

Quotes:

A lockdown cornerback, Forbes has made many opposing quarterbacks pay with his deceptive style of play. He possesses elite ball skills, as evident by his eight career interceptions. Forbes transforms into a playmaker with the ball in his hands and has three career pick-six returns for touchdown. In addition, he has totaled 104 tackles through his first two seasons. The high energy leader of the Bulldogs defense has the speed to tag along with any receiver in the nation. His backpedal and fluid hips are also two key ingredients to his success. Forbes is strong in man coverage and even better in zone due to his football intelligence. Look for SEC quarterbacks to be leery of throwing in his direction, so fewer opportunities could come in 2022 but that doesn’t diminish the highlight-reel play that makes Forbes worthy of first round consideration, should he decide to make a dash to the draft. - Ric Serritella

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

Iowa LB Jack Campbell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa Hawkeyes

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
LSU LB BJ Ojulari
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
d2VIvzRo
Alternative Football

NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Quentin Harrison, Wide Receiver

By The NFL Draft Bible18 hours ago
May Camp-929
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Isiah Hennie, Wide Receiver

By The NFL Draft Bible18 hours ago
South Carolina CB Cam Smith
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cam Smith, Cornerback, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 25, 2022
Oregon LB Justin Flowe
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Flowe, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 25, 2022
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 25, 2022
usfl
Latest News

HOW TO WATCH: Football Games This Weekend

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 24, 2022