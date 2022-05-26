NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State Bulldogs

#13

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 180

40: 4.45

DOB: 1/13/2001

Hometown: Grenada, MS

High School: Grenada

Eligibility: 2023

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Quotes:

A lockdown cornerback, Forbes has made many opposing quarterbacks pay with his deceptive style of play. He possesses elite ball skills, as evident by his eight career interceptions. Forbes transforms into a playmaker with the ball in his hands and has three career pick-six returns for touchdown. In addition, he has totaled 104 tackles through his first two seasons. The high energy leader of the Bulldogs defense has the speed to tag along with any receiver in the nation. His backpedal and fluid hips are also two key ingredients to his success. Forbes is strong in man coverage and even better in zone due to his football intelligence. Look for SEC quarterbacks to be leery of throwing in his direction, so fewer opportunities could come in 2022 but that doesn’t diminish the highlight-reel play that makes Forbes worthy of first round consideration, should he decide to make a dash to the draft. - Ric Serritella