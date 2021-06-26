NFL Draft Profile: George Karlaftis, Defensive End, Purdue Boilermakers

#5

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 275

DOB: 4/3/01

Eligible: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

West Lafayette High School

George Karlaftis

Purdue Boilermakers

Pros:

Lamattina: Karlaftis’ best trait may be his length and how he is able to use it every single down. He can initiate contact and immediately win leverage because his arms are long and strong to hold ground. He is very smart in the run game to hold maintain on the edge if runs or read options come to his side of the line. Long reach to be able to make plays in the backfield that others can’t. Never gives up on plays, always stays engaged until the whistle.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is not an overly dynamic athlete which limits his ceiling as a pass rusher. Although he does have solid technique, his lack of speed and pure explosiveness off the edge puts him a step behind against good offensive tackles. He rarely can attack the outside shoulder with speed or bend. Has to be stronger and more consistent at the tackle point to finish plays off by properly wrapping up. Left a lot of plays left to be made.

Summary:

Lamattina: George Karlaftis has the prototypical size to play as a defensive end in an even front. He can make an immediate impact because of his well-rounded abilities in run defense and rushing the passer. There is a lot left to be asked of him athletically though, which limits his ceiling at the next level. He can be a preferred starter in the league for many years.

Background:

Moved from Athens, Greece to West Lafayette, Indiana when he was in eighth grade. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Top-ranked player in the state of Indiana and the 4th ranked defensive end nationally. 2019 National Defensive Player of the Year and also selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Indiana Class 3A Player of the Year. Named 2018 IndyStar Mr. Football Defensive Lineman of the Year. Back-to-Back state champion in shot put. Missed all but three games in 2020 due to a positive coronavirus test and a lower left leg injury. Majoring in construction management.

One-Liners

Lamattina: George Karlaftis has the prototypical body type of an even front defensive end. He has the well-rounded ability to be an immediate impact starter but his lesser athleticism limits his ceiling.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.5