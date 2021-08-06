NFL Draft Profile: Grayson McCall, Quarterback, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#10

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 200

DOB: 12/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Indian Trail, NC

Porter Ridge High School

Grayson McCall

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Pros:

Coyle: Longer frame paired with solid athleticism to move on the ground. Has the legs to escape the pocket and pick up easy yards the defense gives him. Throwing mechanics are clean, has a high release and the ball comes out with a tight spiral. Ball has a bit of jump out of the hand, good zip overall. McCall’s arm talent is above average and would play in the NFL. He’s able to throw outside the numbers with velocity and get the ball to the target on time. Was asked to command the short-intermediate parts of the field and had good ball placement. He has the ability to win within the pocket, feels pressure and steps up to deliver throws. Does a good job slipping out of sacks.

Cons:

Coyle: A one-year starter in his redshirt freshman season, only has 250 pass attempts in his career. At Coastal, he wasn’t tasked with reading coverages and making 3rd or 4th read throws. Most of the offense was pretty simple RPO concepts predicated on getting the ball out quick. Will need to grow as a processor to be able to run an NFL offense or read defenses. Footwork in the pocket needs work as most of his dropbacks were one-step hitch and release throws. Didn’t show the ability to throw with anticipation in between coverages. Will need to hit tight-window throws in the NFL. Deep ball wasn’t on display in his first year in the offense, but would like to see him push the ball downfield.

Summary:

Coyle: As a college quarterback McCall brings everything you want, quick decision making, accuracy, and ability to be a run threat with his legs. His size and physical traits project well to the NFL, but is behind the curve on the mental part of the game at this point in his career. McCall could be a sleeper in this quarterback class that sky rockets into the top half of this class. Right now he projects as a backup in the NFL and may not declare until 2023 or beyond.

Background:

From Indian Trail, North Carolina and went to Porter Ridge High School. Graduated as a two-star recruit with only five offers. Redshirted his freshman year at Coastal Carolina. Started as a sophomore in 2020 and won the job. Threw for 2,448 yards, 26 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, ran for 592 yards on the ground, and 7 touchdowns. Was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team. 2020 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. 2021 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason watch list.

One-Liners

Coyle: Accurate, one-read quarterback that found success in a favorable system. That possesses physical traits that may interest NFL teams.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.1 / 7.2