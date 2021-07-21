NFL Draft Profile: Ifeanyi Maijeh, Defensive Lineman, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#88

Pos: DL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 285

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Brooklyn, NY

Poly Prep High School

Ifeanyi Maijeh

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Pros:

Ezring: Traits are valued very highly by NFL teams. Ifeanyi Maijeh is an excellent athlete who maximizes his tools with an advanced understanding of leverage. The former Temple standout consistently wins in pad level at the point of engagement. As a result, his natural power and speed are enhanced. Maijeh primarily wins with either a speed-to-power or bull rush move. He has a high motor and excellent leg drive to finish pass rushes through blockers. What’s more, the Brooklyn native has the upper body strength to bench press, push-pull and fight hands at times. In 2020, the new Rutgers Scarlet Knight flashed a variety of different hand moves to capitalize on his outstanding movement skills. In fact, the undersized defender is at his best when varying his approach and employing hand moves. Maijeh boasts impressive change of direction ability, burst and lateral agility which give him scary potential as a speed rusher. He has the movement skills to be a dangerous looper on stunts. Against the run, the athletic interior rusher consistently shows off his heavy hands and leverage-enhanced anchor. Further, Maijeh regularly windows, stacks, sheds and replaces linemen regularly. He has the length, awareness, athletic ability and vision to make tackles through engagement and can even impact his teammates’ gaps while being blocked. As a tackler, Maijeh has a wide range of impact thanks to his length and movement skills.

Herauf: Ifeanyi Maijeh has a strong base and benefits when facing smaller linemen. He should be able to pack on a few more pounds to his frame to help his game. Maijeh is solid when it comes to run defending. He has the ability to reach around the linemen when being blocked and can make the play or slow the ball carrier down, preventing bigger plays. Occasionally, Maijeh can get his hand in the air and bat down passes if stuck in a block.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his various promising athletic traits, the Temple product is still extremely raw. The undersized lineman lacks variety in his pass rush. While his bull rush is a valuable tool, Maijeh has neglected to refine his speed rush profile. He rarely initiates contact with hand moves; rather, he engages with his shoulder and employs his hands late. As a result, he surrenders his chest and can struggle to shed. Similarly, the Brooklyn native rarely manages distance and is controlled far too often. Moreover, he rarely uses counter moves to win late. Maijeh would benefit from developing his hands and learning to capitalize on his impressive movement skills. Additionally, the talented defender’s power may not translate seamlessly to the next level. Maijeh’s power is heavily reliant on his use of leverage. Further, he is inconsistent from game to game and regularly sees decreases in power even after winning the pad-level battle. For example, the Scarlet Knight’s power was reduced both when he gave up his chest with late hands and when he engaged with inaccurate hand placement. What’s more, Maijeh does not have an answer for double teams and can be washed completely out of the play. Finally, it is worth noting that the Temple star regressed from 2019 to 2020. He played higher and won at a significantly lower rate.

Herauf: Maijeh is on the smaller side and could add a few pounds to his frame. This will help him get pushed around less by the bigger interior offensive linemen. His play recognition is lackadaisical at times and misses opportunities. Maijeh needs to work on his counter moves and handwork when trying to ward off blockers, you see him acting like a statue at times. He didn’t have any ‘outstanding’ you want to see from an interior guy. To have any success at the next level, Maijeh will need to polish his pass rushing skills

Summary:

Ezring: An extremely gifted athlete, Ifeanyi Maijeh is limited by his game’s severe lack of variety and refinement. While the Temple and Rutgers product has a promising bull rush, he does not have the power or size to survive with a one-track pass-rush plan. Maijeh has high-level starter potential if he can develop a speed rush profile.

Herauf: Maijeh has some promise but if he wants to succeed at the next level then he needs to polish his pass rushing skills and develop some counter moves. He transferred to Rutgers for the 2021 season and will be playing under Greg Schiano.

Background:

Born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Calandra and Ife Maijeh, Ifeanyi Louis Maijeh (ee-FINE my-JAY) has three brothers: Obi, Kanayo and Arinze. A standout athlete at Poly Prep High School, Maijeh was a two-star recruit who chose Temple over New Hampshire. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the Brooklyn native as the 2733rd-ranked recruit nationally, the 126th-best weak-side defensive end recruit in the country and the 20th recruit in the state of New York. Although he did not play in the first year of what would be a stellar career with the Owls, Maijeh was selected as part of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. In his second year with the team, he was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. In 2019, Maijeh was awarded First Team All-American Athletic Conference All-ECAC. Before an unorthodox 2020 season, the talented defensive lineman was placed on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, the Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy. What’s more, he was named preseason All-American Athletic Conference first team by Athlon, College Football News and Phil Steele). The star defender was awarded #9 early in the 2020 season, an honor considering Temple reserves single-digit numbers for its toughest players. Maijeh lettered in 2020 and majors in university studies.

One-Liners

Ezring: While he displays promising athletic traits, Ifeanyi Maijeh is currently limited by his unrefined skillset. He will be ineffective unless he develops a speed rush profile.

Herauf: Maijeh is solid in run defense but needs to develop his pass rushing abilities to become more than just a rotation piece at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.5 / 8.5

Herauf: 6.6 / 7.3