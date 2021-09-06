NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Cornerback, USC Trojans

#6

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 200

DOB: 10/25/99

Eligible: 2022

San Diego, CA

Helix High School

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

USC Trojans

Pros:

Smith: Taylor-Stuart reportedly ran in the 4.2-4.3 range coming out of high school, and that elite speed is clearly his best attribute at this time. While his speed only occasionally flashes on tape thanks to the limited times he’s been tested down the field, there is a comfort level he plays with that is a product of the confidence he has in his ability to recover. There are a lot of technical issues with his game, but when Taylor-Stuart is lined up away from the line of scrimmage, he shows his best reps. He stays low in his pedal, keeping a good cushion between him and the receiver on the release. His balance is over his toes in attack mode, waiting to explode downhill. Taylor-Stuart displays little concern with the receiver’s ability to run by him, thanks to his ability to accelerate. When a player releases deep on him, whether he’s pressing the line of scrimmage or playing back, he has zero issues running with opponents. In fact, he rarely looks like he’s even pushing himself. Against smaller receivers that try to run by him, Taylor-Stuart also does an excellent job of squeezing them to the sideline with his angle. He’s got above-average size and good arm length that help in this area.

Cons:

Smith: While he has elite speed, there is still a lot he needs to clean up with his game. For starters, Taylor-Stuart’s pad level is an issue in his backpedal when he’s lined up near the line of scrimmage. The upright playing style makes for slow transitions when changing direction, thanks to poor balance and long steps. He is already a long-strider so playing with a low center of gravity is a must for him. Taylor-Stuart’s pad level is also an issue running deep with receivers that don’t have the speed to push him. Complacency can set in, causing him to get upright, making it difficult for him to react if the receiver breaks off the route. He’s also got to do a much better job with his jam when pressing the line. Taylor-Stuart has good arm length for his task, but his timing is poor, as he rarely gets them extended on the opponent. He also needs to get stronger with his jam. Also, when a receiver crosses his face following a failed jam attempt, he can get a little grabby. His pad level and strength also show up poorly in his tackling as he is most likely to throw a shoulder into a player than break down and wrap up. In general, Taylor-Stuart just needs more reps too. Taylor-Stuart hasn’t developed much awareness at the position. Against Washington State, receivers would routinely run him off on run plays, with him getting 20-30 yards downfield before even turning his head. Taylor-Stuart also doesn’t take the best angles in pursuit relative to being lined up outside. Angles that turn the play inside are mandatory on the perimeter, and if the play does get outside, adjusting the angle to include the sideline as a defender is necessary. Taylor-Stuart is rarely in zone coverage with his eyes on the full field, making it difficult to judge his knowledge of route combinations. However, he doesn’t tend to pick up on little things like the receiver’s angle in his release. Things like this come with reps, and he’s been part of a rotation each of the last two years. He also lines up primarily on the outside with very few reps in the slot. It’s not easy to evaluate his ball skills either, having just one interception and four passes defended.

Summary:

Smith: Taylor-Stuart is a tall, lengthy corner with elite straight-line speed. While his physical gifts are special, he remains a raw prospect that has been part of a three-player rotation on the perimeter each of the last two seasons. Taylor-Stuart is set to be a full-time starter for the first time in 2021, which will hopefully help him develop his awareness and technique at the position while also seeing more opportunities to get his hands on the ball. Currently, his best fit would be in a man-heavy scheme that lines him up on the line of scrimmage and off, though he has to get better with his jam. Taylor-Stuart has little experience in most zone coverages and would require patience and repetition before his physical gifts start to show up.

Background:

A former four-star prospect out of San Diego, Taylor-Stuart has yet to latch on to a starting role at USC. After seeing time in his first four games before redshirting as a true freshman, he’s been part of a three-player rotation at the two perimeter positions each of the last two years. Unfortunately, he’s occasionally fallen into the clear third player in that rotation. That, combined with some social media posts on his account, led to speculation of him considering a move from USC. Still, he answered that speculation with a reassuring message of his commitment to finishing his career as a Trojan, and with Olaijah Griffin having left for the NFL, it appears he will be a full-time starter in 2021. However, staying healthy will be imperative for him. He’s missed time with an ankle and concussion and even left their 2019 Bowl Game with a knee injury that required surgery. A communication major, Taylor-Stuart is 21 and had his first child, a daughter, during the offseason.

One-Liners

Smith: While his physical gifts are special, he remains a raw prospect that has been part of a three-player rotation on the perimeter each of the last two seasons.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Smith: 6.4 / 9.0