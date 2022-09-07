NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Cowing, Wide Receiver, Arizona Wildcats

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 5080

Wt: 166

40: 4.50

DOB: 2/4/2001

Hometown: Maricopa, AZ

High School: Maricopa

Eligibility: 2023

Jacob Cowing Arizona Wildcats

One Liner:

Cowing is a dynamic slot receiver capable of winning at all levels of the field with his route running and acceleration, but his size and lack of tape against elite competition limit his ceiling as a prospect.

Evaluation:

Cowing is a weapon with the ball in his hands. The UTEP transfer has instant access to an effective spin move and various cuts that usually leave defenders struggling to keep up. Cowing’s speed, athletic lower half, and acceleration help him win at all three levels of the field and make him a threat to score at any time. He puts on impressive aerial displays despite his size. He had a terrific near one-handed grab against New Mexico State (2021) and contorts his body mid-air to secure catches. However, Cowing is limited by his small frame and will only succeed in the slot at the next level. He’s yet to face much elite competition as the best teams he played against in 2021 were Boise State, FAU, Fresno State, and UTSA. Fortunately, Cowing’s route running and acceleration leads to some natural separation, which gives him a reliable floor as an NFL prospect. He can raise his stock by cutting down on dropped passes, adding muscle, developing his technique as a run blocker, and carrying over his success from Conference USA to the Pac-12.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“He’s a tremendous catcher of the football. He’s explosive. His willingness to block, for somebody his size, is ultra impressive. I mean, the kid is special. I love having him on our football team. He’s made all of us better.” -- Arizona HC Jedd Fisch on WR Jacob Cowing

Background:

Cowing was a two-star recruit from Maricopa High School in Maricopa, Ariz. in the class of 2019. He was the No. 3,692 recruit according to 247Sports. Cowing was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. He did not have a recruiting profile for On3.com. Cowing’s high school career totals include 89 receptions for 2,065 yards and 21 touchdowns. He recorded 28 receptions for 872 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior and 50 receptions for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Cowing transferred from UTEP to Arizona in 2022, receiving a five-star rating as a transfer on On3.com’s consensus board. He has a son (Chase Cowing) and two sisters. During his college career, Cowing has earned 2020 Second-Team All-Conference USA and 2021 First-Team All-Conference USA honors.