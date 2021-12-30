NFL Draft Profile: Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State Bulldogs

#9

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Danville, CA

Monte Vista Academy

Jake Haener Fresno State Bulldogs

One-Liner:

“Extremely tough and poised at the QB position. Excels off script and has a very aggressive mindset. He could be a quality NFL backup.”

Pros:

Jake Haener has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2021 CFB season and has shown good overall improvement from 2020. He displays very good accuracy overall and consistently makes NFL level tight window throws. Overall, he has shown solid arm talent. Shows a good understanding of where to go with the ball based on pre snap reads. Haener throws with good anticipation and is very aggressive. His best trait is his off script ability. He does a good job keeping his eyes and excels with ball placement while on the move. Additionally, pocket awareness and mobility are outstanding which allows him to extend plays and give himself throwing lanes. As a result, he can maneuver the pocket like a magician. Moreover, he has shown the ability to make full field progressions and overall is a good processor. He has shown elite competitive and physical toughness at the QB position. Haener displays excellent poise and makes clutch plays when it matters. Finally, he has a gunslinger mentality and continually looks for the big play but will also take a checkdown when needed.

Cons:

While haener’s gunslinger mentality can lead to big plays it also lead to some big mistakes. His decision making can be questionable at times when he breaks the pocket looking for a big play. Moreover, he will hold onto the ball too long in the pocket and needs work on learning when to throw the ball away. While his arm is good there are occasions where balls flutter on him. In addition, he can lock onto his targets at times and needs to learn to manipulate with his eyes. In conclusion, NFL teams will see his size to athleticism combo as adequate.

Summary:

Jake Haener projects to be a developmental player at the next level that could develop into a solid backup. He wins with his pocket manipulation, toughness, and anticipatory throws. However, he lacks some physical tools and can play over aggressive at times.

Background:

Grade:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.7

