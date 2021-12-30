Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State Bulldogs

NFL draft profile scouting report for Fresno State Quarterback, Jake Haener
Author:
i

#9
Pos: QB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 195
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Danville, CA
Monte Vista Academy

R

Jake Haener Fresno State Bulldogs

One-Liner:

“Extremely tough and poised at the QB position. Excels off script and has a very aggressive mindset. He could be a quality NFL backup.”

Pros:

Jake Haener has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2021 CFB season and has shown good overall improvement from 2020. He displays very good accuracy overall and consistently makes NFL level tight window throws. Overall, he has shown solid arm talent. Shows a good understanding of where to go with the ball based on pre snap reads. Haener throws with good anticipation and is very aggressive. His best trait is his off script ability. He does a good job keeping his eyes and excels with ball placement while on the move. Additionally, pocket awareness and mobility are outstanding which allows him to extend plays and give himself throwing lanes. As a result, he can maneuver the pocket like a magician. Moreover, he has shown the ability to make full field progressions and overall is a good processor. He has shown elite competitive and physical toughness at the QB position. Haener displays excellent poise and makes clutch plays when it matters. Finally, he has a gunslinger mentality and continually looks for the big play but will also take a checkdown when needed.

Cons:

While haener’s gunslinger mentality can lead to big plays it also lead to some big mistakes. His decision making can be questionable at times when he breaks the pocket looking for a big play. Moreover, he will hold onto the ball too long in the pocket and needs work on learning when to throw the ball away. While his arm is good there are occasions where balls flutter on him. In addition, he can lock onto his targets at times and needs to learn to manipulate with his eyes. In conclusion, NFL teams will see his size to athleticism combo as adequate.

Summary:

Jake Haener projects to be a developmental player at the next level that could develop into a solid backup. He wins with his pocket manipulation, toughness, and anticipatory throws. However, he lacks some physical tools and can play over aggressive at times.

Background:

Grade:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.7

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#9
Pos: QB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 195
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Danville, CA
Monte Vista Academy

Jake Haener Fresno State Bulldogs

One-Liner:

“Extremely tough and poised at the QB position. Excels off script and has a very aggressive mindset. He could be a quality NFL backup.”

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

image-placeholder-title
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State Bulldogs

1 minute ago
Member Exclusive
AP20299122684847
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Turner Jr., Running Back, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

15 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

3 hours ago
20190907_FB_GAME_CLEMSON_CRB_0310
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Hansford, Linebacker, Texas A&M Aggies

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
9431015-1000x600
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Treylon Burks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
chris olave
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: One of Nation's Top Wide Receivers Declares

3 hours ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Excitement Looms for 2022

9 hours ago
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

20 hours ago