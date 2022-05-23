Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Carter, Interior Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia iDL Jalen Carter
Georgia iDL Jalen Carter
georgia bulldogs logo

#88
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6030
Wt: 305
40: 4.90
DOB: 04/04/
Hometown: Apopka, FL
High School: Apopka
Eligibility: 2023

Jalen Carter
Georgia Bulldogs

Quotes:

The Georgia Bulldogs had an eye-popping five defensive players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall selection Travon Walker—an amazing feat! However, pro evaluators will be quick to point out that none were better than Jalen Carter. Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield. In fact, he has registered a whopping 47 quarterback pressures and six sacks over the past two seasons, more than any other player in Athens during that span. His versatility also bodes well, as Carter has been moved up and down the defensive line. The Florida native hails from Apopka, home to Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Warren Sapp—a player that Carter has often been compared to. A one-man wrecking crew, Carter is fast, physical and powerful, making him a top five overall selection with All Pro characteristics. - Ric Serritella

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 22, 2022
EJ Labaze
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with UDFA EJ Labaze

By Jenn McGrawMay 21, 2022
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 21, 2022
97F99E03-2388-41DF-A644-ADD5713B6114
NFL

HUB Football: First-Ever Transfer Portal CAMP Set For June 18th

By Bobby GrecoMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18183712
Alternative Football

USFL Scouting: Midseason Big Board Update - Defense

By Ric SerritellaMay 20, 2022
USATSI_16685957
NFL Draft

Top Michigan Prospects to Watch in 2022

By Jack BorowskyMay 20, 2022
JORDAN ADDISON
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top 2023 Prospect Transfers to USC

By Robert GregsonMay 20, 2022
Aakiel Greer
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with UDFA Aakiel Greer

By Jenn McGrawMay 20, 2022