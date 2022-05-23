NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Carter, Interior Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#88

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 305

40: 4.90

DOB: 04/04/

Hometown: Apopka, FL

High School: Apopka

Eligibility: 2023

Jalen Carter

Georgia Bulldogs

Quotes:

The Georgia Bulldogs had an eye-popping five defensive players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall selection Travon Walker—an amazing feat! However, pro evaluators will be quick to point out that none were better than Jalen Carter. Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield. In fact, he has registered a whopping 47 quarterback pressures and six sacks over the past two seasons, more than any other player in Athens during that span. His versatility also bodes well, as Carter has been moved up and down the defensive line. The Florida native hails from Apopka, home to Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Warren Sapp—a player that Carter has often been compared to. A one-man wrecking crew, Carter is fast, physical and powerful, making him a top five overall selection with All Pro characteristics. - Ric Serritella