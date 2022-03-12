NFL Draft Profile: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Cornerback, Alabama Crimson Tide

#5

Pos: CB

Ht: 6005

Wt: 197

Hand: 928

Arm: 3078

Wing: NA

40: 4.39

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: NA

3 Cone: NA

Bench: 14

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 09/03/

Hometown: Mobile, AL

High School: Saint Paul's

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liner:

Armour-Davis is a solid man corner with detailed coaching experience sure to help him at the NFL level.

Pros:

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a strong stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with strong closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. When asked to defend the middle of the field, Armour-Davis plays crossers and deep overs with sufficient leverage. He shows strong hand usage at the line of scrimmage and down the field on contested throws. Hip fluidity is adequate enough to speed or man turn when displaced by a route.

Cons:

A slight frame that comes with durability concerns including multiple games missed in the 2021 season. He does not show the best footwork and overall lower body explosion is not a strong suit. He tends to bail early and seldom pedals off the ball, often leading to free releases inside by the receiver. His eyes occasionally wander in zone coverage where he also plays too high at times. The physical part of the game including tackling and block-shedding is not present in his currency skillset.

Summary:

Armour-Davis mainly plays press coverage where his trail technique and closing speed are able to shine, he has a knack for mirroring receivers and can shut down the boundary on deep passing concepts. If he wants to stay on the field in the NFL, he will need to add a degree of physicality and work on his zone fundamentals as his lack of lower body explosion limits his man coverage ability at the next level.

Background:

The Alabama native was a consensus four-star recruit out of St. Paul’s high school in Mobile, Alabama. Was an Under Armor All American in 2018. Finally earned his starting spot in 2021 where he was tied for the team lead in interceptions at 3 and earned All-SEC Second-team honors while winning the SEC championship and a trip to the national championship.

Grade:

Late day 3/PFA