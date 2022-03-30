NFL Draft Profile: James Houston, Linebacker, Jackson State Tigers

#41

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 225

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School:

James Houston

Jackson State Tigers

One Liner:

Houston is a versatile linebacker, with a skillset suited for both stacked and on-ball linebacker.

Pros:

Houston is a big, rangy player that uses his length to his advantage. He will flow to the ball and stick his nose in the pile early and often. Houston does a stellar job dropping his hips and beating linemen around the edge or as a blitzed inside linebacker. Hands are tools for him, showing a variety of placement and technique with them as he works his pass rush moves. Can really enforce with big hits in the open field where he is also adequate carrying tight ends up the seam.

Cons:

Houston's versatility is a blessing and a curse because, he is not a sideline to sideline inside linebacker, and is still raw and a bit undersized as an edge. He can be slow to react in zone coverage, with his feet seemingly behind his processing speed. Quicker backs can give him trouble because of his tightness and lack of change of direction ability. Would like to see Houston work on his balance, as it tends it hurt him in both coverage and when attempting to fit the run.

Summary:

James Houston showed promise at the power five level with the University of Florida, but a switch to edge rusher at Jackson State was the catalyst for Houston allowing him to explode onto the scene as a promising prospect. His versatility and length can potentially make up for some athletic deficiencies or rawness in his game, leaving him as a favorable development project.

Background:

Houston is from Fort. Lauderdale, Florida., and played at the Unversity of Florida from 2017-2020 before transferring to Jackson State in 2021, where he put up stellar numbers that earned multiple All-American honors and invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Bowl.

Grade:

Rounds 5-6

Quotes:

“Houston can play a similar hybrid off-ball linebacker/edge rusher role. His coverage prowess is largely unknown, but he can’t play full-time on the defensive line due to his smaller stature. If a team can figure out the best way to utilize Houston’s skill set, he can build a career in the NFL.” James Fragoza ProFootballNetwork.Com

“The kid balled out this year and has all kinds of accolades but he reminds me of that guy. My whole pitch to him was ‘look, man Parsons was the inside guy now he’s inside and outside and he is everywhere. You could do the same.’ Because he was an inside linebacker for us but he wouldn’t have started there so we moved him to the rush and my god. He broke records and he is phenomenal.” Deion Sanders (Jackson State Head Coach and NFL Hall of Famer) on James Houston