NFL Draft Profile: James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech Hokies

#82

Pos: TE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 242

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Big Stone Gap, VA

Union High School

James Mitchell

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: Versatility and balanced skill sets are typically viewed as valuable traits in a prospect. James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities. The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield. What’s more, he returned punts for the Hokies late in the 2020 season. Mitchell is an adequate athlete with solid movement skills. His top speed is sufficient and he has above-average lateral movement skills. As a receiver, Mitchell has consistently proven himself a reliable option at the catch point with excellent hands who uses his large frame to shield the ball from defenders. He also has impressive ball-tracking skills and body control. While running his routes, the tight end works to reduce pressable surface area and routinely works through contact with very little difficulty. He also occasionally adjusts his speed to lull defenders to sleep. After the catch, Mitchell is physical and surprisingly shifty. As a blocker, the Hokies star plays with a high motor. He employs leg drive, leverage and a wide base to manufacture power. Mitchell has sufficient grip strength and mirroring ability to sustain blocks. Moreover, he is an adequate lead blocker thanks to his movement skills. Mitchell excels in zone blocking schemes and has the awareness to pick up delayed blitzers in pass protection. The Virginia native has potential as a seam threat at the next level.

Cons:

Ezring: Unfortunately, well-rounded skill sets are often accompanied by a lack of standout traits. Mitchell is a solid player who has not yet displayed enough to distinguish himself from other prospects at the position. While his movement skills are sufficient, he lacks the ideal speed profile. He also appears to be somewhat stiff on film which limits his lateral movement. The Virginia Tech standout currently struggles as a route runner. Mitchell does not use his hands to keep his frame clear of contact and rarely sells his routes. As a result, he rarely separates from defenders. Additionally, Mitchell tends to jog his routes which only further reduces his play speed. Further, the tight end does not get his head around to present himself as an option early on underneath routes. As a blocker, Mitchell lacks power. Consequently, he struggles to drive defenders back and can be forced onto his heels. Mitchell struggles in half-man engagement and exhibits a weak inside shoulder. What’s more, the Hokies tight end has inaccurate hands which, in effect, surrenders his chest and reduces his functional power. He is easily beaten by hand moves and can be stacked, shed and windowed in the run game.

Summary:

Ezring: A versatile and well-rounded player, James Mitchell has the potential to develop into a contributor at the next level. That said, he does not excel in any one area. All in all, Mitchell’s excellent hands, effort as a blocker and versatility should make him a rosterable player at the next level. He projects as a backup with the potential to find the field as a team’s second tight end.

Background:

Born in Norton, Virginia to parents Jimmy and Marcia Mitchell, James Maxell Mitchell has three siblings - Joy, Jasmine and Jordan. In his career at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Mitchell was named the 2017 VHSL 2A Offensive Player of the Year while leading his team to the 2A semifinals. The decorated high school athlete was selected all-state at tight end four times. What’s more, he was named All-Virginia First-Team by USA Today. Mitchell was also a two-time first-team all-conference pick as a basketball player. After his stellar high school career, the Virginia native was listed by 247Sports Composite Rankings as a four-star recruit and the 374th high school recruit in the nation. The same service listed Mitchell as the 7th-best recruit in the state of Virginia and the 62nd-best wide receiver recruit in the country. In his career with Virginia Tech, Mitchell has started in 18 games, recorded 796 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. The rising fourth-year senior missed time in 2020 with a Lisfranc injury.

One-Liners

Ezring: A versatile player with an all-around skill set, James Mitchell does not have any particularly distinguishing traits. Still, his excellent hands, sufficient blocking and potential as a seam threat make him a rosterable player with the chance to contribute as a team’s second tight end.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.2 / 7.8