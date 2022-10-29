Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama iOL Javion Cohen
Alabama iOL Javion Cohen
alabama crimson tide logo

Javion Cohen
Alabama Crimson Tide

#70
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6042
Wt: 305
40: 5.24
DOB: 8/8/2002
Hometown: Phenix City, AL
High School: Central
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022. 

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

