NFL Draft Profile: Jaxson Kirkland, Offensive Tackle, Washington Huskies

#51

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 295

DOB: 7/30/98

Eligible: 2022

Portland, OR

Jesuit High School

Jaxson Kirkland

Washington Huskies

Pros:

Dietz: Kirkland aligns as the starting left tackle on the Huskies’ offensive line. Prototypical size for a future NFL blindside protector - put in a lot of work to add good weight to his body and it shows on film. Lateral agility is superb and his overall athleticism is solid - not anything special, but certainly not a detriment. Appreciate how precise his hand usage is; able to counter plenty of pass-rush moves and has developed into quite the technician. Improvements in pass blocking have been paramount to his success; took massive strides in 2020 due to his superb framing and mirroring ability.

Cons:

Dietz: For as good as Kirkland is in the passing game, his run defense is a polar opposite. Lower half technique is very messy - feet get twisted up and will proportion himself extremely upright, surrendering all of his leverage. Stance is a smidge odd as well - relies too much on his core strength and sits back, leaving him prone to getting mauled by the defender immediately. Overall movement and flexibility is very clunky - the way he torques his body in certain situations is strange and does nothing to benefit his overall play. Despite the aforementioned weight gain, should still add about five to ten pounds of muscle to solidify his body.

Summary:

Dietz: Jaxson Kirkland is a player who took a big step forward for the Washington Huskies in 2020, despite the shortened COVID-year. His body was revamped, and the play showed it was worth it. He’s absolutely dynamite in pass-protection and has improved between the ears as well. His lack of elite power and strength plus his run defense woes put a cap on his ceiling, but with another year of gradual improvement it’s not out of the realm that he could be a top-100 pick.

Background:

3-star recruit out of Portland, Oregon. Born on July 30th, 1998. Played football and shot put at Jesuit High School. Was named All-State offensive tackle in his junior and senior years of high school. Senior year was named to the All-Oregon Team by USA Today. Committed to Washington on January 30th, 2017. Redshirted his freshman campaign that same year. In 2018 started all 14 games and earned Washington’s Most Outstanding Freshman award. Played and started eleven games at right guard for the Huskies in 2019. Missed time that season due to lower-body injury. Switched to left tackle in the shortened 2020 campaign, earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors for his play. Team captain in 2020. Father Dean Kirkland is a former All-Pac-12 tackle and team captain during the late 1980s.

One-Liners

Dietz: Impressive in his first full-year at left tackle, Kirkland has a chance to rise if his run blocking catches up with his tremendous pass pro skills.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.0 / 7.9