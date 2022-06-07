Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jeff Sims, Quarterback, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims
Georgia Tech logo

#10
Pos: QB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 215
40: 4.42
DOB: 12/31/2001
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
High School: Sandalwood
Eligibility: 2023

Jeff Sims
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

One-Liners

The big-time arm and running ability are there with Sims, he is just not ready to be an NFL quarterback when it comes to the mental part of the game.

Evaluation:

All the natural tools make Sims a really intriguing quarterback prospect. He has a live arm to start. Sims can make any throw without losing velocity. When he decides to push the football downfield, the ball comes out naturally and doesn’t flutter. On the run, he can hit receivers effortlessly. In structure, Sims is a very good rhythm passer. He gets the ball out quick and throws his passes with solid ball placement. As a runner, Sims is always a threat to take it to the house. He builds up speed and is difficult to contain in the open field. Even though he is on the thinner side, Sims' quickness and elusiveness make it harder for players to tackle him when he is running. Teams will have to worry about Sims’ running ability at the next level. There is a playmaking element to Sims’ game. He can make spectacular throws and breakaway as a runner. When things aren’t easy for Sims though, he can struggle. Right now, Sims struggles to see the field and his accuracy and confidence take a drastic decline when his first read isn’t open. When under pressure, he constantly threw aimlessly off his backfoot. On throws that aren’t RPOs or quick game, his release takes too long, leading to sacks and fumbles. His accuracy was all over the place when he didn’t have an open target. There are definitely starter traits with Sims. He isn’t the runner that Lamar Jackson is but there are a lot of similarities between the two. Sims needs to gain weight and overall play strength, which should help him as both a runner and a passer. It can take longer for some players to develop when it comes to seeing the field, which is the case for Sims. If he improves in that area, his play and stats will drastically improve. Right now, Sims isn’t a starting-caliber NFL quarterback but he also isn’t ready to be a backup. Sims is most likely a prospect who is two years away from being an NFL quarterback.

Grade:

UDFA Grade for 2023

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Nebraska OT Turner Corcoran
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Turner Corcoran, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Northwestern iOL Peter Skoronski
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Lineman, Northwestern Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
WR Quentin Johnston TCU
Mocks

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Continue To Dominate

By Zack Patraw23 hours ago
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback, Purdue Boilermakers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tiawan Mullen, Cornerback, Indiana Hoosiers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022