NFL Draft Profile: Jeff Sims, Quarterback, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

#10

Pos: QB

Ht: 6016

Wt: 215

40: 4.42

DOB: 12/31/2001

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

High School: Sandalwood

Eligibility: 2023

Jeff Sims

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

One-Liners

The big-time arm and running ability are there with Sims, he is just not ready to be an NFL quarterback when it comes to the mental part of the game.

Evaluation:

All the natural tools make Sims a really intriguing quarterback prospect. He has a live arm to start. Sims can make any throw without losing velocity. When he decides to push the football downfield, the ball comes out naturally and doesn’t flutter. On the run, he can hit receivers effortlessly. In structure, Sims is a very good rhythm passer. He gets the ball out quick and throws his passes with solid ball placement. As a runner, Sims is always a threat to take it to the house. He builds up speed and is difficult to contain in the open field. Even though he is on the thinner side, Sims' quickness and elusiveness make it harder for players to tackle him when he is running. Teams will have to worry about Sims’ running ability at the next level. There is a playmaking element to Sims’ game. He can make spectacular throws and breakaway as a runner. When things aren’t easy for Sims though, he can struggle. Right now, Sims struggles to see the field and his accuracy and confidence take a drastic decline when his first read isn’t open. When under pressure, he constantly threw aimlessly off his backfoot. On throws that aren’t RPOs or quick game, his release takes too long, leading to sacks and fumbles. His accuracy was all over the place when he didn’t have an open target. There are definitely starter traits with Sims. He isn’t the runner that Lamar Jackson is but there are a lot of similarities between the two. Sims needs to gain weight and overall play strength, which should help him as both a runner and a passer. It can take longer for some players to develop when it comes to seeing the field, which is the case for Sims. If he improves in that area, his play and stats will drastically improve. Right now, Sims isn’t a starting-caliber NFL quarterback but he also isn’t ready to be a backup. Sims is most likely a prospect who is two years away from being an NFL quarterback.

Grade:

UDFA Grade for 2023