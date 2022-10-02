Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Banks, Linebacker, Tennessee Volunteers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks
Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks
Tennessee-Logo

#33
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 223
Hand: 948
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7738
40: 4.70
DOB: 9/23/1999
Hometown: Cordova, TN
High School: Cordova
Eligibility: 2023

Jeremy Banks
Tennessee Volunteers

One-Liner:

A one-speed player, Banks plays fast with an aggressive nature.

Evaluation:

Mainly aligns at weakside linebacker. Good athlete with functional use in terms of twitch, speed, and change of direction. Short steps linemen to make plays on the ball carrier. Can flow sideline to sideline and wrap up backs from behind. First step and speed help him win as a designated Blitzer. Solid fluidity allows him to pick up crossers over the middle of the field. An aggressive run defender that will square up with anyone. Frame is a little wispy, gets him finished and makes for tough disengagements against linemen. Can be overpowered at the point of attack in the run game. All over the place at times, almost flowing into the traffic as opposed to away from it. Late to trigger on directional runs, allowing linemen to get to him first and drive him off the ball. Targeted in coverage frequently. Banks is an aggressive linebacker who can flow from sideline to sideline. His lateral agility and ability to move in space is solid but limit his ability to be a force in the run game. Adding size and increasing his intangibles will favor him in his draft stock.

Grade:

5th Round 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Iowa QB Spencer Petras
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Petras, Quarterback, Iowa Hawkeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible
Virginia S Anthony Johnson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Johnson, Safety, Virginia Cavaliers

By The NFL Draft Bible
BYU WR Gunner Romney
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Gunner Romney, Wide Receiver, BYU Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
Arkansas TE Trey Knox
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Knox, Tight End, Arkansas Razorbacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Florida WR Justin Shorter
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Shorter, Wide Receiver, Florida Gators

By The NFL Draft Bible
West Virginia iDL Dante Stills
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dante Stills, Defensive Lineman, West Virginia Mountaineers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Houston EDGE Derek Parish
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
TRT-L-StetsonPUFB-0925-03
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Highlighting Small School Products

By Jack Borowsky