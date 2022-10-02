NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Banks, Linebacker, Tennessee Volunteers

#33

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 223

Hand: 948

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7738

40: 4.70

DOB: 9/23/1999

Hometown: Cordova, TN

High School: Cordova

Eligibility: 2023

Jeremy Banks

Tennessee Volunteers

One-Liner:

A one-speed player, Banks plays fast with an aggressive nature.

Evaluation:

Mainly aligns at weakside linebacker. Good athlete with functional use in terms of twitch, speed, and change of direction. Short steps linemen to make plays on the ball carrier. Can flow sideline to sideline and wrap up backs from behind. First step and speed help him win as a designated Blitzer. Solid fluidity allows him to pick up crossers over the middle of the field. An aggressive run defender that will square up with anyone. Frame is a little wispy, gets him finished and makes for tough disengagements against linemen. Can be overpowered at the point of attack in the run game. All over the place at times, almost flowing into the traffic as opposed to away from it. Late to trigger on directional runs, allowing linemen to get to him first and drive him off the ball. Targeted in coverage frequently. Banks is an aggressive linebacker who can flow from sideline to sideline. His lateral agility and ability to move in space is solid but limit his ability to be a force in the run game. Adding size and increasing his intangibles will favor him in his draft stock.

Grade:

5th Round