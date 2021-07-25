NFL Draft Profile: Jerrion Ealy, Running Back, Ole Miss Rebels

#9

Pos: RB

Ht: 5080

Wt: 190

DOB: 8/19/00

Eligible: 2022

Walnut Grove, MS

Jackson Prep High School

Jerrion Ealy

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Problem-solving running back with the physical ability to create yardage on his own. Ealy runs with great step frequency, keeping his legs moving at all times. He is very shifty, making jump cuts and getting lateral in a hurry, causing opponents to miss in the hole. Using varied speeds prevents defenders from getting a beat on him as he can be sudden or fluid on the same run. Due to his low pad level, opponents have nothing to hit, missing frequently as he bounces off tackles. Ealy possesses great acceleration and burst, beating linebackers to the corner. He is a reliable receiver and can use his shiftiness and explosiveness to get away from defenders.

Cons:

Leinweber: Undersized runner who will not run through contact. Ealy struggles with vision and physicality in pass protection, letting blitzing opponents go right by. He does not improvise as a route runner, getting bumped over the middle. Ealy fails to read leverage as a ball carrier and needs to just get upfield when there is a big hole.

Summary:

Leinweber: Small back with great step frequency, elusiveness and change of direction. Ealy can create yardage on his own and has the makings of a reliable receiving back. A lack of pass protecting ability and still developing vision and instincts are the knocks along with his size. Ealy projects as a change of pace back who could be a starter in a wide zone rushing attack. The dynamic ball carrier would benefit greatly from having a physical counterpart in the backfield alongside him.

Background:

Raised in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. Born on August 19, 2000. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was named MVP of the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game. Member of the Ole Miss baseball team. Was drafted in the 31sr round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Participated in the 2018 Perfect Game Showcase. Missed the 2021 baseball season and spring football due to shoulder surgery. General business major. Academic standout.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Small back with great step frequency, elusiveness and change of direction. Ealy can create yardage on his own and has the makings of a reliable receiving back.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4 / 8.1