Player(s)
Jonathan Ford

NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Ford, Defensive Tackle, Miami Hurricanes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Miami defensive tackle Jonathan Ford
ford_jonathan hs
university-of-miami-football-logo

#96
Pos: DT
Ht: 0605
Wt: 338
Hand: N/a
Arm: N/a
Wing: N/a
DOB: N/a
Eligible: 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dillard

Jonathan Ford
Miami Hurricanes

One Liner

Leinweber: Defensive tackle with very good size and strength who is a poor athlete with little pass rush ability. 

Pros

Big defensive tackle who times the snap very well, allowing him to be quick off the ball. Ford generates knockback on impact when he is able to carry momentum. His ability to absorb is great as he is barely impacted by striking blockers while attacking gaps. That functional strength allows him to lock out and bench press blockers off of his frame despite losing on initial contact. After stacking, Ford has violent hands to enforce his will and toss blockers. He plays to the whistle, hustling to the sideline.

Cons

Lacking explosiveness and burst, Ford is unable to threaten gaps. Quarterbacks avoid him as he is slow to close. Naturally high pads expose his chest when crossing the face of blockers and cause him to get driven off the ball when blockers win leverage on him. His hands are too slow to beat the punch of blockers and he is unable to push the pocket, transitioning to lateral moves instead of bull rushing. He fails to push sealing blockers into gaps and displays inconsistent locating ability while stacking. Ford is quickly out of breath, showing poor conditioning and fails to wrap up as a tackler.

Read More

Summary

Defensive tackle with very good size and strength who lacks explosiveness and stamina. Ford is able to absorb blows, stack blocks and shed violently. He offers little threat as a pass rusher, having high pads and slow hands. Ford projects as a practice squad defensive tackle who can develop into an early-down contributor. Due to his athletic limitations, he will always be at the bottom of a roster at best.

Grade: 

5.5/6.5

