NFL Draft Profile: Jordan McFadden, Offensive Guard, Clemson Tigers

#71

Pos: OG

Ht: 6020

Wt: 310

DOB: 11/16/99

Eligible: 2022

Spartanburg, SC

Dorman High School

Jordan McFadden

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Ezring: One reason for Clemson’s continued success as a college powerhouse is its consistent offensive line play. Heading into 2021, the Tigers’ top lineman is arguably Jordan McFadden. A college tackle, the 6020 and 310-pound athlete has the skillset and frame of an NFL guard. The South Carolina native is agile and quick in his sets to mirror, reliably handling inside and outside threats. In the run game, McFadden gets to space and engages efficiently once there. He has the loose hips and flexible frame to hinge. What’s more, McFadden plays with fairly consistent technique. He practices sound gap discipline in pass protection, often recognizing stunts and delayed rushers. Further, he maintains a wide base into and through engagement. He also positions his base well to seal defenders. Additionally, the Clemson standout exhibits accurate hands at initial contact. He displays patience and an understanding of his own length. He generally takes proper angles to contact, especially on inside runs. McFadden’s shorter frame has led to a natural tendency to win leverage. Moreover, the Tigers’ lineman has NFL-caliber power. He drives his legs through engagement both to close distance against longer opponents and create running room. His heavy hands jolt and bench press defenders early. McFadden’s flexible frame allows him to roll his hips through blocks, bettering an already reliable anchor. The Clemson blocker is coordinated enough to regain balance mid-snap and stalemate defenders.

Cons:

Ezring: College programs often play their best athletes out of position when necessary to give the team a chance to win. Jordan McFadden should not stay at tackle in the NFL. His 6020 frame is almost unheard of at the position. Although his size and skillset point to a move to guard, the Clemson standout has very little experience along the interior. While moving inside will partially remedy his length concerns, McFadden was stacked, redirected, thrown around and beaten far too often. His late hands and low resting hand position only exacerbated these concerns, inviting defenders into his frame. Further, the South Carolina native tends to lean into his blocks to compensate for his short arms. This hurts his leverage and functional balance; he will need to learn to walk through blocks at the next level. McFadden should develop trap and fork counters to handle long defenders. Additionally, the Clemson lineman must keep his feet active through engagement. His stagnant lower half leaves him in a poor recovery position. His tendency to kick his heels in his sets also hurts him against speed rushers, though this will be less problematic once he is off the island at tackle. What’s more, McFadden regularly bites on salesmanship. If he stays at tackle, he will need to harden his inside shoulder in vertical sets. Finally, the talented lineman does not always play through the whistle.

Summary:

Ezring: Despite having played tackle in high school and college, Jordan McFadden’s frame and skillset are those of an NFL guard. To reach his potential, the Clemson standout needs to improve his hand timing and footwork. That said, his notable power and movement skills offer him above-average potential in the NFL. An immediate backup, McFadden looks like a future starter.

Background:

Born November 16th, 1999 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jordan McFadden was an athletic standout at Dorman High School. The multi-sport athlete helped his school to a 23-5 basketball record as a junior. On the gridiron, he led Dorman to a 12-3 record and the state title games as a senior. The State named him State Lineman of the Year. After his final season, McFadden received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet ranked him 819th in his class, the 66th-best offensive tackle and the 14th-overall recruit from South Carolina in his year. In his first year at Clemson, McFadden played just 17 snaps while exercising his redshirt. In 2019, he saw an increase in playing time. While he did not start, he played 315 snaps in 14 games. In 2020, McFadden took the starting right tackle job and thrived. He started all 12 games and played 767 snaps. Arguably the top player on a line that posted the best sacks per game number (fewer than two) in the ACC, the athletic tackle was named the Pro Football Focus’s Second-Team All-ACC. During 2021 camps, McFadden has consistently received high praise. Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach, publicly proclaimed his belief that McFadden is the best lineman in college football right now. The talented lineman will move from right tackle to left tackle in 2021. Teammates, media members and coaches recognize him for his leadership after the line saw several members move on to the NFL. An academic standout, the sociology major has been named to the ACC Honor Roll twice (2019-2020).

One-Liners

Ezring: A tackle at Clemson, Jordan McFadden’s frame and skillset are those of an NFL guard; his above-average power and movement skills will see him develop into a starter if he fine-tunes his game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.0 / 8.0