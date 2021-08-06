NFL Draft Profile: Josh Proctor, Safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

#41

Pos: DS

Ht: 6020

Wt: 195

DOB: 10/27/_

Eligible: 2022

Owasso, OK

Owasso High School

Josh Proctor

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Proctor has true sideline-to-sideline speed that gives him the range to succeed. Has good instincts in coverage, especially at the back end of the defense in a center field type role. Performs well in man coverage closer to the line of scrimmage because of his length and speed. His process in terms of vision and play recognition is sufficient for the next level. Showed that he can get physical with receivers as well.

Cons:

Lamattina: Has a long, skinny frame that would be a concern at the next level - will need to add weight. Constantly took bad angles to the ball when playing a deeper safety role. He is not very strong at the point of contact because of his thin chest. Extremely deficient attacking downhill as a run defender. He processes plays well but always puts himself in the wrong position when it comes to making the play. Had a very bad concentration drop against Clemson, failing to capitalize on an interception opportunity.

Summary:

Lamattina: Proctor was used in a multitude of ways for the Buckeyes defense including as a traditional deep safety, slot defender or third linebacker in the box. His athleticism and speed are very translatable to the league, although he will need to add more mass to his frame. He has good instincts and play recognition but his biggest downfall is his inability to finish plays.

Background:

Hometown is Owasso, Oklahoma. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the 7th ranked safety in the nation. 71st overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. Was selected to the U.S. Army All-American Game. Played basketball, along with football, in high school. Led school to their first Class 6A-I state championship since 1974. Parents are LaVonia and Kevin Proctor.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Proctor is a long, athletic safety who will need to add more mass to his frame and improve his ability to finish plays in order to carve himself out a role at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.7 / 7.1