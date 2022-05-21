NFL Draft Profile: Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 185

40: 4.40

DOB: 5/17/2002

Hometown: New Iberia, LA

High School: Westgate

Eligibility: 2023

Kayshon Boutte

LSU Tigers

Quotes:

An explosive big-play threat, Boutte is next in a long lineage of wide receivers to hail from Baton Rouge. The LSU locomotive is tough to bring down after the catch, he can cut on a dime and possesses dangerous change of direction speed. In addition to his quick burst and acceleration, his awareness is elite. Boutte can contort his body, adjust to badly thrown balls and always seems to know where the sideline is. He sat out the spring, as he was still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, which required a second surgery. Despite inconsistent quarterback play and missed time, Boutte has lit up the scoreboard when in action, registering 14 scores and 1,244 receiving yards in 16 games (11 starts). He also set a new SEC record for receiving yards in a game (308) as a freshman. The only thing preventing Boutte from being a first round pick come April is his durability. - Ric Serritella