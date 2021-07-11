NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Panthers

#8

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 220

DOB: 6/6/99

Eligible: 2022

Oakhurst, NJ

Ocean Township High School

Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Borowsky: On the field, Pickett plays with a lot of moxie. It is easy to see that he is the alpha on the offense, and he has elevated a rather pedestrian supporting cast throughout his career. Pickett is a really good athlete. He is a threat to run on the run and is a very fluid mover outside the pocket. As a thrower, Pickett has a strong enough arm for the next level. He doesn’t have a gun, but his arm talent will get the job done. With a clean pocket, Pickett is very good at surveying the field to find an open receiver. When it comes to poise, he is willing to take a hit to get the ball to his wideout. Pickett doesn’t play afraid on the field, and he will do whatever it takes to win. His experience is also a positive part of his game. Pickett will end up starting four seasons at Pitt, having started as a true sophomore. He has progressed on the field every year. Few, if any quarterbacks will go to the NFL with as many starts as Pickett will.

Cons:

Borowsky: When it comes to his accuracy, Pickett is too inconsistent. He is a rhythm thrower, but he throws a lot of inaccurate passes when he is off. At times, Pickett’s gunslinger mentality can hurt him. There were games where he threw too many turnover-worthy passes and tried to force balls into tight coverage. As a whole, Pickett’s ball placement isn’t great. He’ll get the job done, but Pickett can’t necessarily place the ball where he wants to. This prevents him from completing some of the difficult throws he attempts.

Summary:

Borowsky: Experience is a key part of success at the quarterback position. Pickett has that and then some. He is a leader on the field and doesn’t shy away from the big moment. As a passer, Pickett has a gunslinger mentality and isn’t afraid of anything. It can lead to negative plays, but part of that was his supporting cast. Pickett is athletic, has a strong arm, and has a lot of starts under his belt. Had he declared in 2020, he would have been a Senior Bowl quarterback. Pickett projects as a backend of the roster player, who could eventually become a backup in the NFL.

Background:

Pickett was born on June 6th, 1999, in Oakhurst, New Jersey. He is the son of Ken and Kasey Pickett. His father was an All-American linebacker at Shippensburg college. Kenny also has one sister. Pickett was a 3-star prospect after completing his career at Ocean Township, where he passed for 4,670 yards and threw for 43 touchdowns. Pickett chose Pitt over schools like Boston College and Temple. Pickett won his lone start as a true freshman and has been a starter since. So far, he has thrown for 7,984 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. Pickett missed one start in 2019 due to injury against Delaware and two starts in 2020 with injury against Miami and Notre Dame. His injury in 2019 was undisclosed and in 2020 was his left ankle. Pickett has no character concerns and is a leader on and off the field for the Pitt Panthers.

One-Liners

Borowsky: Pickett has a lot of undervalued traits teams are looking for, such as leadership, experience, and moxie, and if he can become a better decision maker, Pickett could end up as a backup in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Borowsky: 6.6/7.4