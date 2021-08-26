NFL Draft Profile: Khris Bogle, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, Florida Gators

#8

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 234

DOB: 10/9/00

Eligible: 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cardinal Gibbons High School

Khris Bogle

Florida Gators

Pros:

Leinweber: Mans the “BUCK” position for the Gators which requires him to line up at a wide-nine or all the way to the sideline with flexed-out running backs. Bogle has above average length to long arm blockers when he can extend. He swarms to the ball showing decent effort. Can be asked to spot drop occasionally.

Cons:

Leinweber: Being late off the ball when rushing the passer frequently hurts his ability to win on an outside track. Bogle has below average burst up the arc which is also reflected by a lack of closing speed when spying or blitzing. Failing to utilize his length, he lets blockers into his frame, getting latched onto. Bogle can not shed blocks causing him to get sealed, driven off the ball and put on the ground. His hands are slow and predictable. He does not read tackles, predetermining his moves. As an off-ball linebacker, he is slow to read and react. Lackluster functional strength makes him slide down the pole and miss tackles.

Summary:

Leinweber: Wiry outside linebacker who is deployed in a versatile way by the Gators. Bogle possesses above-average length to stab the chest of tackles occasionally. He lacks play strength and burst. His pass rush moves are predetermined and predictable. When lined up off the ball, he reads and reacts slowly. Bogle does not project as an NFL outside linebacker due to his many limitations. Some teams could see him as a SAM.

Background:

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Chose Florida over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and others. Added 25 lbs ahead of his sophomore season. Major is unknown. Academic standout.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Above average length. Bogle lacks functional strength, burst and predetermines his pass rush.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.0