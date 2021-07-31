NFL Draft Profile: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State Cowboys

#31

Pos: DS

Ht: 6002

Wt: 210

DOB: 3/1/00

Eligible: 2022

College Station, TX

A&M Consolidated High School

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Pros:

Bogan: Incredibly compact frame with strong bulk, is well put together in both his torso and lower body. A heady player with good eye discipline, has capitalized in his career by being in the right place at the right time to make plays on the football. Allows his eyes to take him to the football by reading the quarterback and understanding route concepts. Solid range to play as a split field safety who can give you hash to sideline type range with his foot speed. Uses his size to contribute to him being a strong tackler, prefers to cut tackle but has shown the ability to meet guys in tight spaces to stop their momentum. Has the potential to be a matchup coverage player against tight ends at the next level.

Cons:

Bogan: Not a lot of twitch to his game, shows up in his struggles when he is tasked with covering receivers from the slot. Hips are stiff, does not consistently burst out of them to cover ground and making his range inconsistent. More suited to be a strong safety that plays a majority of his reps near the box due to the inconsistencies with his range.

Summary:

Bogan: A well put together who may see his best fit at the next level playing closer to the line of scrimmage. Makes his money as a guy who capitalizes on being in the right place at the right time due to good eye discipline. Has the foot speed and the strength to be a potential guy who matches up with tight ends. Not a fluid mover, will struggle to provide consistent range on the back end in passing downs and has to play a step ahead mentally at all times if he wants to cover ground. Solid football player who has probably maxed out what he will be, team will have to find a specific fit for him at the next level.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.0 / 7.4