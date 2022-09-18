NFL Draft Profile: Kris Abrams-Draine, Cornerback, Missouri Tigers

#14

Pos: CB

Ht: 5112

Wt: 179

DOB: 10/4/2001

Hometown: Mobile, AL

High School: Spanish Fort

Eligibility: 2023

Kris Abrams-Draine

Missouri Tigers

One-Liner:

An Apex defender that shines in underneath coverage, Abrams-Draine can separate himself if he progresses in his ability to carry vertical route concepts

Evaluation:

Primarily a slot corner with responsibility over the number two receiver to the field. Uses active hands both at the line of scrimmage and within the legal area to disrupt route timing. Holds up vs shifty slot receivers with functional short area quickness. Defends slants, shallow crossers, and quick outs with pace and timing. Occasionally used as a Blitzer from depth, typically in overload situations. Not a volume tackler but few mistakes in that area, showing fluid fundamentals. Good length but a little slight, thus his role in the slot. Too many missed assignments on tape caught looking at others after chunk plays. Footwork is his primary liability. Way too flat-footed in both man and zone, leaving voids in coverage or free releases for pass catchers. Doesn't blow you away with hip fluidity or long speed, more of a quicker than fast player. Abrams-Draimne plays one of the most challenging positions in football as a slot corner in a predominately single high defense. He’s more than capable of underneath man coverage but he must continue to progress in his deep coverage skills to prevent down-field targets.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“Instincts and ball skills are two standout traits on Kris Abrams-Draine’s film. He’s a former WR, who did really well in the SEC at a young age last year. Easy to project Abrams-Draine to be one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC next season.”



Jack Borowsky on Twitter. Scout and Writer for the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated.

Background:

Kris Abrams-Draine has made the transition from offense to defense and he made an impact right away. Coming out of high school as a four star receiver prospect, he played in five games in 2020 at the position but made the move to the secondary in 2021 and started ten of the thirteen games for Missouri. Abrams-Draine was the fifty eighth best receiver in the nation and was also a piece of their special teams unit returning kicks and punts. Abrams-Draine offers his team versatility and the willingness to play several positions. In the classroom, he is currently Majoring in Business.