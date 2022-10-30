Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Layden Robinson, Offensive Lineman, Texas A&M Aggies

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Texas A&M iOL Layden Robinson
Texas A&M iOL Layden Robinson
texas a&m logo

Layden Robinson
Texas A&M Aggies

#64
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 325
DOB: 5/3/2001
Hometown: Manvel, TX
High School: Manvel
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Layden Robinson is a returning ten game starter in 2021 for Texas A & M. He is now on the watch list for the Outland and Wuerffel Awards. He helped his team get over six hundred yards in a game versus Kent State in 2021. Robinson is from Manvel, Texas and attended Manvel High School and was First Team All District and was the Houston Area Offensive Player of the Year finalist during his high school career. Now in 2022, Robinson will be looked as a major piece of A&M’s offensive line 

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

