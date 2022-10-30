NFL Draft Profile: Layden Robinson, Offensive Lineman, Texas A&M Aggies

Layden Robinson

Texas A&M Aggies

#64

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6032

Wt: 325

DOB: 5/3/2001

Hometown: Manvel, TX

High School: Manvel

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Layden Robinson is a returning ten game starter in 2021 for Texas A & M. He is now on the watch list for the Outland and Wuerffel Awards. He helped his team get over six hundred yards in a game versus Kent State in 2021. Robinson is from Manvel, Texas and attended Manvel High School and was First Team All District and was the Houston Area Offensive Player of the Year finalist during his high school career. Now in 2022, Robinson will be looked as a major piece of A&M’s offensive line