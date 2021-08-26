NFL Draft Profile: Logan Bruss, Offensive Guard, Wisconsin Badgers

#60

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 319

DOB: 10/6/_

Eligible: 2022

Appleton, WI

Kimberly High School

Logan Bruss

Wisconsin Badgers

Pros:

Ezring: The Wisconsin football program seemingly churns out offensive line prospects annually. The Badgers’ next big name is Logan Bruss, a versatile blocker with starting experience at guard and tackle. An impressive mover with excellent short-area quickness, the Wisconsin native should offer coaches nearly uninhibited usage in the run game. He can pull, climb and reach block. What’s more, he is very efficient engaging in space. He routinely reaches to hinge and seal at the second level. His movement skills make him an effective down blocker. His clean change of direction ability enables him to mirror both before and after contact. Further, Bruss has a flexible frame that helps him anchor. The Wisconsin standout also exhibits impressive leverage into engagement in terms of both his pad level and his hand placement. Although inaccurate in 2019, he was consistently shooting low and inside punches in 2020. Moreover, Bruss drives his legs into and through contact to manufacture power. Similarly, he supports his anchor with a wide base. In 2020, Bruss played with active feet that helped him keep his balance and mirror after missed blocks. At tackle, he maintained a hard inside shoulder and power stepped to negate inside counters. In pass protection, Bruss displays sound vision and gap discipline to handle stunts and delayed blitzers. He helps his teammates when necessary.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his promising movement skills and intelligence, the Wisconsin product is limited by an underwhelming power profile and certain technical shortcomings. Bruss lacks the grip strength to latch onto opponents and sustain blocks. What’s more, the Badgers’ star does not exhibit sufficient power behind his punches to displace first and second-level defenders. Likewise, Bruss’s concerning anchor allows the opposition to regularly walk through him. His relatively short arms only exacerbate this issue. Additionally, defenders control Bruss after landing hands to his frame. He is often stacked, bench pressed, push-pulled and shed. Moreover, the athletic lineman’s feet are choppy in his jump sets. He bites on body fakes and takes false steps. While engaged, Bruss clicks his heels which directly worsens his anchor. The talented guard does not consistently keep his feet active behind his punches; rather, he lunges into his blocks and ends up on the ground. Further, Bruss is often late to shoot his hands which results in wide and high placement while simultaneously surrendering his chest. Similarly, Bruss’s repeated failure to break down into engagement in space enables defenders to force whiffed blocks. At the next level, he should only be deployed in zone-scheme offenses. Bruss has missed some summer practices in 2021 with a left leg injury that is worth monitoring.

Summary:

Ezring: An intelligent and versatile lineman, Logan Bruss’s impressive movement skills and improving technique make him a promising prospect for zone-scheme offenses. That said, he exhibits a severely underwhelming power profile that will undoubtedly see NFL defenders work through him. If he can learn to properly compensate with technique and effort, Bruss may be viable in a gap scheme as well. He projects as an immediate backup with starting upside.

Background:

Born on October 6th in Appleton, Wisconsin to Patrick and Jennifer Bruss, Logan Bruss was an outstanding all-around athlete at Kimberly High School. The basketball star was a three-year letter winner in track and an all-conference discus thrower. That said, his best performances came on the gridiron. The honor roll student was an Academic All-State selection. What’s more, he received second-team all-conference recognition as a sophomore. Bruss was named first-team All-FVA consecutively in his junior and senior years. Similarly, he was honored as the Offensive Lineman of the Year in Fox Valley Association North Division as a junior and senior. Bruss was a finalist for the Joe Thomas Award after his final season, presented to the state’s top senior offensive lineman. The two-time all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association was named first-team all-state by AP as a junior. He one-upped himself by becoming a unanimous first-team all-state selection as a senior. In recognition of his impressive athletic background and stellar football career, 247Sports Composite Rankings named Bruss a three-star recruit. The same service listed him as the 544th-overall recruit nationally, the 28th-best guard in his class and the 4th-ranked player from Wisconsin in his year. After redshirting his first season with the Badgers, Bruss earned his first letter in 2018. He played in all 13 games, starting three as a blocking tight end and three at right tackle. He was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2018. As a redshirt sophomore, Bruss earned his second letter after starting twelve games at right tackle and one at right guard (totaling all 13 of Wisconson’s contests). In 2020, Bruss was a starter for the Badgers at right guard. He was recognized as a unanimous third-team all-conference player. Off the field, Bruss volunteered with Difference MAKER Football Camp for students with disabilities. The industrial engineering major enjoys playing disc golf.

One-Liners

Ezring: Despite his underwhelming power profile, Logan Bruss offers starting upside in zone schemes thanks to his intelligence and impressive movement skills.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.1 / 8.3