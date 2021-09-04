NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston Cougars

#92

Pos: DL

Ht: 6060

Wt: 275

DOB: 4/21/_

Eligible: 2022

Belton, TX

Belton High School

Logan Hall

Houston Cougars

Pros:

Lamattina: Hall offers good size and versatility along the defensive line. He has fairly strong hands to create some pop in contact. He often opted for a spin move as a counter move when rushing the passer that generated success. Occasionally will show flashes of quickness in the A gap to get pressure in the pocket. Well-developed pass rush moves from the interior. He knows how to position his body well in order to shift and rip through the line of scrimmage. As the season went on, he showed more explosiveness off the snap to get into his groove in pass-rushing situations.

Pun: Logan Hall provides the size and arm length to be a powerful defensive lineman in the right role. He possesses a rocked-up build from upper to lower body and has very heavy hands. He’s best suited as a 3-4 defensive end where he can use his length to stack and shed blocks in a gap control system. Hall flashes being able to hold his ground in the run game versus solo blocks as he strikes his hands into the chest of an offensive lineman and locks out to control his gap. Hall also provides some intrigue in the passing game where he rushes with a plan - something most college defensive linemen lack. He displays a variety of pass rush moves and enjoys using spins, clubs, swipes and arm-overs to get past linemen.

Cons:

Lamattina: Play strength is a concern up front as he often got manhandled at the point of attack. Has a tough time anchoring down his position after the snap and results in him getting cleaned out of the area in run defense. He lets lineman get up into his chest and lock out too often and too easily. All in all, he is a fair athlete but appears to be uncoordinated and limits his mobility in the backfield to finish plays off. Needs to become a better run defender to round out his game and make him more credible to play on all three downs.

Pun: There are multiple aspects of Hall’s game that limit his potential and it all starts with his tweener athleticism that makes it tough to pinpoint his position. He’s not athletic enough for the EDGE - despite being listed there on some draft sites - and while he primarily played 3-tech defensive tackle for Houston, lacks the explosive get-off and agility to really maximize that position. Hall is regularly one of the last players off the snap and it puts him in a disadvantageous position. In the run game, he is slow to engage with his hands and thus his pad level pops up upon contact and he allows double teams to push him past the line of scrimmage. Hall also has below-average lateral mobility as he struggles to gain leverage vs reach blocks on Zone runs. In the passing game, while Hall rushes with a good plan, that plan rarely actually results in production. Firstly, this is because he struggles with the hand timing and placement necessary for his pass rush moves, and ends up missing contact too often. Secondly, when Hall rarely does make contact and gain an advantage on the offensive lineman, he lacks the burst to get past the block or the agility to bend towards the QB and finish with a sack. Overall, he’s a very raw prospect with below-average athleticism that limits his ceiling.

Summary:

Lamattina: Logan Hall played as an undersized 3-technique for the Houston defense next to 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner. Hall demonstrated well-developed pass rushing ability from the inside because of his quickness and ability with his hands to create pressure. His run defense is his biggest deficiency as he was unable to anchor or hold leverage on running downs. This next season needs to be spent solidifying his primary role because his current size and ability may put him in a “tweener” grouping between playing on the interior or the edge at the next level.

Pun: A rocked-up defensive lineman with good functional length and heavy hands who can be a solid run defender as a 3-4 defensive end. Hall has potential to impact the passing game as he regularly rushes with a plan but lacks the hand timing and placement to regularly make proper contact. A below-average athlete who lacks the explosiveness and agility to be a starter, Hall has a long way to go to be impactful.

Background:

Logan Hall attended Belton High School in Texas where he compiled 106 tackles, 14 TFLs, and five sacks in his career and earned all-district honors in 2016. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 1999th-best recruit nationally, the 109th-ranked weakside defensive end recruit in the country and the 290th recruit in the state of Texas. Hall committed to Houston and appeared in all 13 games with a limited role as a freshman in 2018, tallying 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery. In 2019, he played 12 games, starting 3 and producing 14 tackles, 2.TFLs, 0.5 sacks and 2 PBUs. In 2020, Hall played 8 games, starting 7 and recording 23 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack and 3 hurries. Hall has displayed his dedication to the game by putting on plenty of weight and looking like a completely different person from when he originally came to the Cougars program. Heading into his senior season he has stayed healthy, improved every year and is looking to truly break out.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Hall is currently a tweener between an interior defensive lineman and an edge player because of his size and ability.

Pun: Rocked up defensive lineman with good functional length and heavy hands who can be a solid run defender as a 3-4 defensive end but lacks explosiveness, agility, hand timing and placement which makes him a developmental prospect.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.7 / 6.4

Pun: 6.0 / 7.0