NFL Draft Profile: Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End, Michigan Wolverines

#86

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 248

Hand: 900

Arm: 3268

Wing: 7948

40: 4.70

DOB: 9/28/1998

Hometown: Hamden, CT

High School: Hamden Hall

Eligibility: 2023

Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

An athletic tight end who isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game, the only thing missing for Schoonmaker is production, which is sure to come with more opportunities.

Evaluation:

Long with brawny stature that carries his pads evenly throughout his body. Best role is a Y tight end or as the point man in a bunch set. Natural athlete that looks smooth in his movement patterns. Active lower body with fluidity that radiates from his hips to his feet. Straight line burst is evident when used as a seam buster. Stretches the field with stride length and acceleration that gets on top of defenders quick, pushing the boundary on rail routes. Excellent hand-eye coordination is utilized to catch the front side of the ball. Snags one-handed passes on overthrows without hesitation. Has suddenness in his routes that can catch linebackers off guard. Cerebral player that understands when to sit in zone coverage. Can diagnose and attack leverage appropriately in the red zone. Best work as a blocker comes when he can set an edge and work up the field. Uses timely hands and good footwork to create alleys in wide zone runs. Lack of production at this point of his career is concerning. Seems to have all the desirable traits but a crowded position group and run-heavy scheme have mitigated his ability to have a significant impact on the game. If Schoonmaker can put it all together in 2022, it will be more than enough to raise his stock come draft season.

Grade:

4th Round

Quotes:

“Schoonmaker is a 6'5 Tight End who's caught 19 passes for 219 yards and 4 Touchdowns in his career. I'm expecting a big 2022 season from Schoonmaker.”

NCAAF Nation on Twitter