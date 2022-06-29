NFL Draft Profile: Lyn-J Dixon, Running Back, West Virginia Mountaineers

#17

Pos: RB

Ht: 5092

Wt: 195

40: 4.45

DOB: 2/18/1999

Hometown: Butler, GA

High School: Taylor County

Eligibility: 2023

Lyn-J Dixon

West Virginia Mountaineers

One-Liner:

An undersized runner with good vision who lacks the physical traits required to be an NFL back.

Evaluation:

A back with good vision, Dixon does well to find running lanes. He takes advantage of vacated areas at the first level left by stunts. In the open field, Dixon uses his blockers, running behind them. He has an active off-hand and enough physicality to get through high tackles. As a receiver, he displays soft hands and can adjust to off-target passes. Dixon is undersized, preventing him from being a bell cow as he does not grind out yards running inside. Due to lower body stiffness, he loses balance after changing directions. His pads are often high despite being a smaller back. When lanes open up, he takes too long to get upfield causing him to get run down from behind. He will bounce runs outside and continue to move backward. His speed and explosiveness are only average. Dixon does not show the physicality required to pass protect successfully. An undersized runner, Dixon lacks the physical traits required to be an NFL back. He is neither physical nor does he have the speed and dynamism to be a playmaker. Dixon projects as a camp invite who has an outside shot to make a practice squad thanks to his vision and soft hands.

Grade:

7th Round

Background:

Raised in Butler, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Gained 20 lbs. since arriving at Clemson. Lyn-J Dixon, a transfer from Clemson, is ready to make an impact for West Virginia. Dixon saw some playing time for Clemson, more so in his Freshman and Sophomore season. He made himself known to colleges in high school where he attended Taylor County High School. While there, he rushed for over five thousand yards and seventy three touchdowns. As a senior he averaged over one hundred yards per game his senior year at Taylor. Going to West Virginia, Dixon will hope to show what he showed in high school and early on for Clemson.