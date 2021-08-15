NFL Draft Profile: Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M Rattlers

#5

Pos: DS

Ht: 6024

Wt: 200

DOB: 1/6/99

Eligible: 2022

Bridgeton, NJ

Bridgeton High School

Markquese Bell

Florida A&M Rattlers

Pros:

Leinweber: Long armed, big safety who will lower the shoulder and deliver hard hits on ball carriers. Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allows him to overpower smaller blockers in space. He bumps receivers crossing his zone physically to throw off route timing. When starting with his eyes on the quarterback, he displays above-average ball tracking. Bell has above-average speed and acceleration in a straight line for a big safety.

Cons:

Leinweber: Hip and ankle stiffness cause Bell to play upright and slow down his transitions as he is tardy to turn and run from off. A segmented mover, he lacks twitch in space causing him to miss tackles. His tightness prevents him from sticking with opponents in man coverage. Bell has below average range preventing him from covering enough ground in deep zones. He does not wrap up and tackle behind his pads causing him to fall off ball carriers. His hands are not decisive when getting off blocks. Bell fails to catch the football outside of his frame and has trouble locating receivers at the catchpoint.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big, hard-hitting safety with long arms. Bell plays with very good physicality and above-average straight-line athleticism. A stiff lower half makes him a segmented mover in space. He is an unreliable tackler, missing frequently. Bell projects as a developmental safety as he has intriguing traits in terms of size and speed. Due to his stiffness, he will likely be limited to a special teams role if he can improve his tackling and make a roster.

Background:

Raised in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was selected to the Under Armour All-American team. Enrolled at Maryland but was suspended prior to his freshman season for undisclosed reasons. Said the experience humbled him. Redshirt. Transferred to Coffeyville Community College. Transferred to Florida A&M after one season. Motivation is to take care of his grandmother and move her to a better place.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, hard-hitting safety with above-average straight-line athleticism. Bell is a segmented mover with a stiff lower half and unreliable tackling.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.0 / 6.5