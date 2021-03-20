Marlon Tuipulotu - 3-4 Defensive End USC Trojans Scouting Report

MARLON TUIPULOTU | USC | DT | #93 | rJr | 6016 | 308 | 5.08e | Independence, OR | Central HS | 05.31.98

Overview:

The promising four-star recruit lost most of his freshman season due to injury and had to redshirt. Since then, he has been a three-year starter for the Trojans. Tuipulotu possesses surprising athleticism as he has some quickness in his get-off and is able to shoot gaps effectively. Behind his pads, he carries some serious power allowing him to extend and reset the line of scrimmage consistently. His combination of length and power make him a dangerous bull rusher. Tuipulotu plays like a bull in a china shop and is almost unhinged at times. His effort is always terrific. He has to work on dropping his pad level as he just pops up out of his stance far too often. Slowing down mentally would help him diagnose plays correctly and he could even work in a two-gapping scheme thanks to his length, power and deconstruction ability. Improving his pass-rush arsenal and refining his moves would go a long way in making him an even more dangerous pass rusher. Tuipulotu projects as a developmental player who could fill a role as a gap penetrating three-technique or two gapper depending on how a team views him. His physical traits and motor can’t be taught and if he can refine his game, he has the ability to start in the NFL. Early on he can contribute in a rotation on passing downs.

Background:

Raised in the Salem, Oregon area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Political Science major. Started 1 of 3 games played before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Started 10 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 12 games as a sophomore. Cousin plays football at USC. Cousin Fili Moala played at USC and in the NFL. A standout high-school wrestler.

