NFL Draft Profile: Mohamoud Diabate, Linebacker, Florida Gators

#11

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 221

DOB: 5/18/01

Eligible: 2022

Auburn, AL

Auburn High School

Mohamoud Diabate

Florida Gators

Pros:

Leinweber: Light-footed mover in space with very good lateral agility to slip blocks and be a threat on the blitz. Diabate takes frequent steps in coverage. He takes favorable angles to receivers, displaying locating skills. His length and springiness allow him to make plays on passes behind him from underneath zones. Diabate gets downhill when he has a lane, making the occasional play in the backfield.

Cons:

Leinweber: Very skinny and severely undersized which is apparent when he has to play in traffic where he is physically overwhelmed by offensive linemen. Diabate struggles to read the mesh point correctly and recover after play action. When flowing, he takes his eyes off the ball carrier, missing his marks by yards. A low tackler, he has frequent misses because of his reliance on tripping runners up. Diabate gets caught flat-footed in space. He is late to time his get-off when blitzing.

Summary:

Leinweber: Severely undersized linebacker who has intriguing movement skills. Diabate is serviceable in space. In traffic, blockers overwhelm him and he struggles to tackle. Slow processing and inconsistent eye discipline cause him to be in bad positions. Diabate projects as a potential tryout candidate who has a long way to go before making a practice squad. His athleticism could help him in a different league if he can improve fundamentals and bulk up.

Background:

Raised in Auburn, Alabama. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played linebacker in high school and worked out as a defensive end in camps. Posted a 4.59-second forty-yard dash, 4.44-second short shuttle and a 38-inch vertical jump in high school.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized linebacker with springy athleticism and lateral agility. Lacks physicality and has a long way to go mentally.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.2