NFL Draft Profile: Nolan Smith, Outside Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

#4

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 235

DOB: 1/18/01

Eligible: 2022

Savannah, GA

IMG Academy

Nolan Smith

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros

Leinweber: Smith possesses good length to extend and protect his frame from punches. His long arm connects and allows him to create a push. Against leaning rushers, he is able to double hand swipe successfully. At the top of the rush, Smith displays ankle flexibility and very good balance to turn the corner. His athleticism is apparent when closing on ball carriers. Quick hands and lateral agility allow him to go backdoor in the run game. Smith brings effort off the bench, makes plays late in reps.

Cons

Leinweber: The former five-star recruit is still getting acclimated to playing the position. His inexperience shows when he fails to read and adapt to sets. Smith struggles to time his pass-rushing moves, causing him to whiff. On the perimeter, he does not process quickly when setting the edge, allowing backs to bounce runs outside. His light frame hurts him as bigger tackles are able to move him slightly.

Summary

Leinweber: A lighter 3-4 outside linebacker with good length, Smith is an impressive athlete, possessing lateral agility and bend as well as straight-line juice. He is still very raw at the position, failing to read blockers and missing with moves. An inability to set a strong edge hurts his team in the run game. Smith projects as a developmental pass rusher with enough traits to eventually become a starter. His immediate impact will be limited to a rotational pass-rushing role, getting after passers from a two-point stance.

Background:

Raised in Savannah, Georgia. Attended IMG Academy. Five-star recruit and top ranked player nationally according to 247Sports. Played defensive line and running back in high school. Civil Engineering major.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long 3-4 outside linebacker with very good athletic traits and flexibility. Smith is extremely raw and a gamble on upside at this point.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.4/8.0