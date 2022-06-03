NFL Draft Profile: Robert Beal Jr., Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

#33

Pos: LB

Ht: 6031

Wt: 255

40: 4.71

DOB: 8/18/1999

Hometown: Norcross, GA

High School: Peachtree Ridge

Eligibility: 2023

Robert Beal Jr.

Georgia Bulldogs

Background:

Robert Beal Jr. got off to a tremendous start at Georgia in 2018 as a freshman. During that span, he played eleven of the team's total fourteen games. He then began to see more of an impact in 2021, when Georgia won the National Championship. He played in all of the teams' games and he even had a team-high six and a half sacks and also added sixteen QB pressures. With his strong contributions in 2021, Beal Jr. will look to help and lead Georgia to back-to-back championships.