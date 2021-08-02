NFL Draft Profile: Sean Clifford, Quarterback, Penn State Nittany Lions

#14

Pos: QB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 214

DOB: 7/14/98

Eligible: 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Saint Xavier High School

Sean Clifford

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Pulido: A quarterback who is athletically inclined and can use his feet to make plays. He has a solid ability in the read-option system. He uses an above-average key and diagnose to hold edge rushers in check in the read system. When they dive hard he has no problem taking the ball himself. He is fairly solid when it comes to running the ball in open space. He is able to make second-level defenders miss at a high rate. He has slightly above average accuracy when throwing on the move.

Cons:

Pulido: Clifford does not possess NFL arm talent. He does not have excellent velocity on his ball and he does not have a ton of arm strength. He doesn’t have a lot of touch on his deep ball and is not consistently able to get it there. He also does not do well with reads. He constantly locks eyes with his top target and very rarely moves from there. For a mobile quarterback, he tends to plant his feet in the pocket way too often. There is no sense of movement in the pocket unless he is escaping.

Summary:

Pulido: Sean Clifford is an athletic read option quarterback who is probably best suited for the college game. Clifford has little to no NFL arm talent and has only shown an ability to succeed in one read/read-option situations. Though listed at 6’2, Clifford plays much smaller than that. The upside for Clifford is only there if he could drastically reinvent his game this next season. His best-case scenario is a Taysom Hill-type role, though that may even be out of reach.

One-Liners

Pulido: Clifford is an athletic quarterback who can play in a read-option system but doesn't display any high-level arm talent to succeed in the league as a quarterback. He is only athletically inclined for the quarterback position and therefore wouldn’t be able to change positions in the league.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 4.5 / 5.1