NFL Draft Profile: Sean Tucker, Running Back, Syracuse Orange

#34

Pos: RB

Ht: 5101

Wt: 206

40: 4.49

DOB: 10/28/2001

Hometown: Owings Mills, MD

High School: Calvert Hall

Eligibility: 2023

Sean Tucker Syracuse Orange

One-Liner:

A stout, compact runner who possesses quick acceleration, power and very capable hands out of the backfield; one of the most prolific runners in Orangemen school history.

Evaluation:

A multi-faceted running back who run, catch and block, Tucker is well-equipped to make the transition to the next level. He is blessed with top-notch speed, a thick-built lower body and his powerful, thick thighs enable him to break through arm tackles, which makes for great yards after contact contributions. Known as a full-blown workaholic who puts his head down and grinds daily, Tucker owns abnormal stamina. With his combination of vision, burst and strength, he could very well be a high impact player at the next level, as a lead back who touches the ball 15-20 times-plus per game. A legitimate 2022 Heisman Trophy candidate, any team that lands Tucker as their feature back should be ‘pleased’ with the selection.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“When I’m not at football, I’m on Twitter the entire day looking at Sean Tucker memes. That’s how I relax. (Sean) is like a silent assassin. He does his work on the field. He doesn’t really talk about his performance outside of Twitter. If you come up to him and ask him in the locker room how he did, he’s like, ‘eh, I could’ve done better.'” – Syracuse DL Josh Black on Sean Tucker

Background:

Born Sean Lance Tucker on October 25, 2001 in Owings Mills, Maryland; son of Steve and Lisa Tucker, has one brother. Has placed himself amongst some of the all-time great running backs in Syracuse history with such legends as Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little and Larry Csonka. Tucker led the ACC in rushing with 1,496 yards in 2021, breaking Joe Morris’s single-season school record and ranking fourth nationally with an average of 124.7 yards per game, which tied Morris’s school mark for average rushing yards per game set in 1979. His father, Steve, has been his trainer since he was young and the pair are extremely close. An unranked recruit coming out of high school, he converted from cornerback to running back once being called up to the varsity as a sophomore for head coach Donald Davis and has not looked back ever since; rushed for a combined 2,760 yards during his junior and senior years. Also won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor 55-meter dash in consecutive years. Majors in computer science.