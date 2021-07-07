NFL Draft Profile: Sevyn Banks, Cornerback, Ohio State Buckeyes

#7

Pos: CB

Ht: 5115

Wt: 200

DOB: 9/30/_

Eligible: 2022

Orlando, Florida

Jones

Sevyn Banks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Banks is an extremely fluid and smooth athlete. His hips can twist and turn to any movement that he faces. He does this while keeping the receiver in the hip pocket, especially across the middle of the field. Uses his arms extremely well to maintain contact with his matchup and disrupt their routes without committing penalties. Banks control his body immensely as he has to adjust and flip his body when in coverage. He keeps his eyes on the quarterback and has impeccable instincts in zone coverage. Has experience taking reps both on the outside and in the slot. Occasionally flashes the quickness to excel in short spaces underneath with receivers in front of him. Can perform in press with his athleticism and physicality at the line of scrimmage. Showcases he can tackle in open space after the receiver makes the catch. Uses arms well to get a hand in on passes in an attempt to force an incompletion.

Cons:

Lamattina: Does not contribute much as a run defender. He takes bad angles when coming downhill in an attempt to make a tackle. His effort on running plays seems to go down the drain at times. Looks apprehensive to join in and get physical in the box. Although he can stay with receivers down the field, he appears to be lacking juice in his long speed as he extends his stride. Was involved in a few miscommunications with his deep safety on routes going down the field. His awareness in deep zones was a bit lackluster at times, letting receivers go past him and looking as if he was in the wrong spot. Movement seems very nonchalant and relaxed, lacking some raw power and explosiveness as a player.

Summary:

Lamattina: Sevyn Banks is a well-developed corner that excels in coverage. Banks is a smooth athlete who makes adjusting to receivers’ routes look easy and can remain physical with them throughout each rep. He also has the versatility to play on the outside and in the slot. There is still a lot of fixing up to do as a run defender with his total effort and technique to take better angles as a tackler. Banks has a fairly high ceiling and could assert himself as a first-round corner if he can work out some of the kinks in his game.

Background:

Hometown is Orlando, Florida. Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game. Suffered an injury his junior year of high school, causing him to miss the season. Reportedly dealt with a knee injury during the 2020 season. Suffered an undisclosed injury during spring camp in 2021. Older brother, Marcell Harris, played safety for Florida and currently on the San Francisco 49ers. Parents are Andrea Tate and Raymond Banks.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Banks is a smooth athlete who excels in pass coverage because of his physicality and mirroring ability. His effort and overall technique as a run defender remain a concern.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.1 / 8.5