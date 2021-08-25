August 25, 2021
Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Shaun Shivers, Running Back, Auburn Tigers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Auburn running back, Shaun Shivers
#8
Pos: RB
Ht: 5050
Wt: 185
DOB: 7/20/_
Eligible: 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chaminade-Madonna High School

Shaun Shivers
Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Dynamic runner in short areas who easily makes bigger defenders miss with his cutting ability which is helped by a low center of gravity. Shivers possesses great acceleration, exploding out of his cuts. When bouncing runs, he is able to beat defenders to the corner using his burst. Shivers runs as hard as his frame allows him to, lowering his shoulder and driving his legs. His small surface area alongside his elusiveness gives defenders little chance to get a good angle on him. Shivers is creative in space and adjusts quickly to catch off-target passes underneath.

Cons:

Leinweber: Severely undersized back who is tackled easily if defenders get an angle on him. Lacking strength, Shivers is unable to absorb and gets blown up in pass protection. He is inconsistent reading and anticipating leverage. Below average vision is reflected by him not following lead blockers and failing to read the second level. Despite good step frequency, his small stride length limits him to below-average long speed. Shivers is not nuanced as a route runner, being unable to take advantage of his agility.

Summary

Leinweber: Very short and small runner who is dynamic in short areas and runs as hard as his frame allows him to. Shivers makes it hard for defenders to get an angle on him. Once they do, he is tackled easily, lacking strength and having below-average vision. Shivers projects as a change of pace back who is a practice squad caliber player until he improves his route running and vision. He could become a contributor down the road but will never start due to his limitations. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Severely undersized back who runs hard with short-area dynamism. Shivers lacks strength and has below-average vision.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.8 / 7.3

Pros:

Leinweber: Dynamic runner in short areas who easily makes bigger defenders miss with his cutting ability which is helped by a low center of gravity. Shivers possesses great acceleration, exploding out of his cuts. When bouncing runs, he is able to beat defenders to the corner using his burst. Shivers runs as hard as his frame allows him to, lowering his shoulder and driving his legs. His small surface area alongside his elusiveness gives defenders little chance to get a good angle on him. Shivers is creative in space and adjusts quickly to catch off-target passes underneath.

