NFL Draft Profile: SirVocea Dennis, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Panthers

#32

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB: 3/9/00

Eligible: 2022

Syracuse, NY

Christian Brothers Academy

SirVocea Dennis

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Dietz: Dennis mainly aligns as the SAM linebacker on the Panthers’ defense. Possesses a very well-put-together frame for his position with good muscle mass throughout. Speed off the snap is like a cannonball - very instinctive in run support and a phenomenal blitzing linebacker. Good vision and is able to navigate his way to the backfield efficiently. Got a few hits on Phil Jurkovec in the Boston College game and was all over the place against Notre Dame in 2020. Range is solid when tasked to drop into coverage. Very effective Active player who is constantly trying to make a play and get to the ball.Technique with his tackling is textbook - always uses the proper form.

Cons:

Dietz: Displays potential when playing pass coverage, but looks like a deer in headlights. Many times where he does not have any clue what his assignment is and lacks the necessary processing ability in these situations. Block shedding is sub-par as well - offensive linemen get to the second level and wash him away at times. Even in successful coverage drop backs, rarely makes a play on the ball. Simply not his forte as a football player.

Summary:

Dietz: SirVocea Dennis is a fantastic blitzing linebacker who has a chance to be a heck of a weapon in the NFL. The rawness in coverage is worrisome, and his lack of ball production in coverage is as well, but if you stick him in a pass-rushing role and coach his instincts up, he can be a really solid playmaker. Excellent straight line speed, good technique, and A+ effort make him a fun player to study, and if he has another great season in 2021 he could go within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

One-Liners

Dietz: Salmonella raw in coverage, but the physical traits are there and he lives in the backfield on blitzes and run-defense.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.9 / 8.5