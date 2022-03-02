NFL Draft Profile: Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State Wildcats

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6014

Wt: 219

Hand: N/a

Arm: N/a

Wing: N/a

DOB: 6/4/97

Eligible: 2022

Independence, MO

Fort Osage

Skylar Thompson

Kansas State Wildcats

One Liner:

Skylar Thompson is an athletic and accurate passer that struggles with decision making.

Pros:

Skylar Thompson displays good overall accuracy excelling in short to intermediate with solid accuracy on deep balls. The ball placement allows for good yards after the catch. He is a solid athlete and can make plays out of the pocket with his legs. Arm talent and strength is solid and can make some tight window throws down the field and when on the run. Throws with good timing and anticipation when his first read is there. He has solid upper and lower body mechanics. He looks exceptionally good when everything is clean in the pocket and his first reads are there. Makes some good plays off script using his athleticism and solid arm talent. Shows a good understanding of where to go with the ball off pre snap looks. He understands coverages well. He has a lot of experience playing quarterback in college.

Cons:

He struggles to get through full field progression reads. When defenses disguise coverages he will hesitate and hold onto the ball too long. His athleticism and arm talent aren’t high end enough to save him from his shortcomings. He has extreme inconsistencies when it comes to decision making. When throwing the ball deep he can struggle with touch and struggles to throw back shoulders. Thompson always tries to make plays and needs to learn to throw the ball away.

Summary:

Skylar Thompson projects to be a practice squad player that could develop into a backup. He wins with his athleticism and accuracy to make plays off script with solid arm talent. Thompson needs to work on decision making and getting through his reads more consistently. He is a 7th round or priority free agent.

Grade:

5.9/ 6.5

Background:

Skylar John Thompson was born June 4, 1997, in Palmyra, Missouri... Son of Brad Thompson, the late Tereasa Thompson and stepmother Kathy Thompson... Has two brothers, Anthony and Eric, and one sister, Ashley... Earned his bachelor’s degree in management in May 2019 and is currently working on his master’s degree in academic advising. In high school he was the number two prospect coming out of Missouri. He redshirted in 2016. He started 4 games and played in 8 of them in 2017. In 2018 he threw for 1391 yards and 9 TD’s with 10 starts. Started all 13 games, throwing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns on 177-of-297 (59.6%) aim with just five interceptions, while he rushed for 405 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 carries. In 2020 he only played in 3 games before his season ended to injury.