NFL Draft Profile: Steven Gilmore, Cornerback, Marshall Thundering Herd

#3

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 175

DOB: 9/17/99

Eligible: 2022

Rock Hill, SC

South Pointe High School

Steven Gilmore

Marshall Thundering Herd

Pros:

Pulido: Gilmore possesses above-average athleticism. He is said to have run 4.46 in his forty and that is believable on tape. His play speed is close to that time. He also is daily strong for his size, not having too much trouble in press at the line of scrimmage. He has excellent tackling abilities and pursuit angles on the back end allowing him to get involved in a lot of tackles. He has solid hand usage in press man and also when the ball is in the air, leading to a lot of pass breakups.

Cons:

Pulido: Gilmore lacks prototypical size for the position. At 5’11 and 175 pounds, he is underwhelming in that department. His athleticism only really comes in the straight line and has trouble mirroring receiver routes with his hips. He has poor hip flips and is slow in change of direction. In zone or off man he displays poor click and close abilities and has trouble affecting the pass. Gilmore doesn’t possess good technique in man coverage, getting beat at the snap and having to rely on athleticism to catch up to the play often.

Summary:

Pulido: The younger brother of All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore is headlined for that specifically. He has been able to take advantage of his name and athleticism to get on the field early at Marshall. Gilmore can use his speed and strength combination along with his solid tackling ability to be a gunner in the league, but his best bet as a player would be a backup nickel considering his lack of size and lateral movement ability.

Background:

Born Sept. 17, 1999. Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247sports.com and ESPN.com. Also had offers from Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut and East Carolina. Also played wide receiver at South Pointe High School. Was named the offensive MVP for the North in the Touchstone Energy Bowl after he recorded seven receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. Helped lead the Stallions to four consecutive state championships and an undefeated 15-0 season. Also competed for South Pointe's track and field team in the 100 meters, 200 meters, lone jump and 4x100 meter relay. Brother is New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore. Twitter handle is @Toofyegilmore.

One-Liners

Pulido: Steven Gilmore has athleticism and strength for his size to be a special teams player and potential gunner but would be a long shot to start in the league.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 6.1 / 7.2