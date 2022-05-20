Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tank Bigsby, Running Back, Auburn Tigers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
Auburn tigers logo

#4
Pos: RB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 204
40: 4.53
DOB: 08/30/__REFORMAT
Hometown: LaGrange, GA
High School: Callaway
Eligibility: 2023

Tank Bigsby
Auburn Tigers

Quotes:

Few runners would consider rushing for 1,000 yards in the SEC a disappointment but the Tigers back ended last season on a sour note and decided to dip his toes in the transfer portal. After leaning on some advice from former Auburn legend Cadillac Williams, he decided to return to the War Eagle and handle his unfinished business. Coaches sensed a renowned maturity during spring ball, a positive sign that Bigsby is back on track to being a heavy contributor. His powerful running style allows him to constantly move the chains. In addition, he shows excellent vision and is an outstanding pass-catcher out of the backfield. Through his first two seasons, he has accounted for 2,201 total scrimmage yards, while averaging 5.5 yards per touch and 15 touchdowns. While Bigsby hasn’t quite lived up to the top billing as a five-star recruit coming out of Georgia, he seems primed for a breakout campaign in 2022. - Ric Serritella

Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

