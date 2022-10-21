Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Downing, Offensive Lineman, Iowa State Cyclones

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Iowa State iOL Trevor Downing
Iowa State iOL Trevor Downing
Iowa-State-Cyclones1

Trevor Downing
Iowa State Cyclones

#52
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6030
Wt: 300
Hand: 900
Arm: 3300
Wing: 7968
40: 5.35
DOB: 3/18/1999
Hometown: Creston, IA
High School: Creston
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A versatile interior lineman whose skillset is inclusive of multiple run schemes and singled-up protections.

Evaluation:

Terrific size for an interior lineman. Long physique with solid mass and a well-built frame. Played all over the line including guard, center, and even tackle. Active hands in both the run game and pass protection. Timely in his placement, stout in his latch. Gets underneath chest pads and dictates directions. Able to play in both gap and zone run schemes, with adequate physicality and movement skills for both. Moves to the second level with grace. Easily changes direction and reaches play-side linebackers with timing and agility. No slouch in pass protection and has proven capable in one on one vs shade or zero techniques. Stout anchor that drops his weight and preserves pocket depth. Cerebral player who is constantly aware. He calls for slide protections and blitz pickups pre-snap, then handles the initial threat and delayed Blitzer simultaneously. Main issues come when quicker players are in front of him. Tends to struggle with an upfield rush, getting threatened by get-off and speed. On the ground too often. Downing has very impressive tape that displays a versatile skillset thanks to multiple alignments across the line, an ability to pass protect on an island, and above-average movement skills.

Grade:

3rd round.

Quotes:

Trevor Downing made this year’s Senior Bowl watchlist because he’s the type of smart, tough, & dependable Day 3 interior OL that makes it in the NFL.

Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reeses Senior Bowl via Twitter.

Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

