NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa Panthers

#70

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 321

DOB: 5/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Clear Lake, IA

Newman Catholic High School

Trevor Penning

Northern Iowa Panthers

Pros:

Ezring: Despite an underwhelming and unorthodox season, Northern Iowa’s roster is home to several legitimate NFL Draft prospects. Trevor Penning may be the best of the group. The Panthers’ blindside protector boasts impressive size and excellent athletic traits. The 6070, 321-pound tackle has impressive movement skills that allow him to navigate the box, pull to lead block, climb, get to space and perform hinge or reach blocks. Similarly, he mirrors defenders well in his pass sets. He has the loose hips to reset his base in tight spaces should he miss his first shot. Penning rounds out his athletic profile with dominant flashes of power. He has notable grip strength to latch on early and maintains a wide base to anchor. Further, the Iowa native has persistent leg drive to create space or close distance. The former shot put and discus track athlete has a knack for drawing power from his entire frame. What’s more, he consistently walks defenders to the ground or out of the play entirely. Additionally, Penning maintains a hard inside shoulder and has an impressive power step to handle inside moves. If forced onto his heels, he has the wherewithal to reset his base and hands while engaged to obtain leverage. Furthermore, Penning is typically accurate and early with his initial punches. His length enables him to initiate contact and affords him a wide range of influence. Finally, the FCS standout can thrive at guard or tackle and is a viable option in zone or gap schemes.

Cons:

Ezring: Small-school or FCS prospects often need more time to develop and adapt to NFL-level play than do Power Five Athletes. Simply put, Penning did not consistently face players that will spend time in the league. Moreover, his professional-caliber athleticism allowed him to eschew technique. For example, the Panthers’ standout plays with a high pad level. Consequently, he simultaneously limits his functional anchor while inviting contact to his frame. Defenders stack-and-shed or simply walk him back too often. Speed to power, already an issue for Penning at the FCS level, will consistently drive him into the quarterback in the NFL. His high pad level also functionally limits his leg drive. Additionally, he has not exhibited the requisite flexibility to roll his hips through his blocks which would allow him to achieve leverage more often and enhance his power. What’s more, the Northern Iowa star sometimes throws high, looping punches that only further surrender his chest. Penning also struggles against sharp changes of direction and active hands. Further, the talented FCS prospect occasionally allows his hands and feet to fall out of sync. The resulting lunges are typically inaccurate and leave him recovering. Penning’s balance also seems problematic. He falls to the ground too often, even on snaps where he has successfully latched on and displaced opponents. Finally, Penning sometimes fails to recognize delayed blitzers or stunts.

Summary:

Ezring: A dominant prospect, Trevor Penning is clearly a level above his FCS opponents. The Panthers’ standout is an athletic prospect with immediate value as a swing backup. With time to grow, Penning can be a high-level starter at guard or tackle in power or zone schemes.

Background:

Born in Clear Lake, Iowa to parents Jeff and Teresa Penning, Trevor Penning was a standout athlete at Newman Catholic High School. The talented tackle lettered in football, basketball and track and field. He was named captain of the football team and was an All-Area selection. He was also named First-Team All-District and received an invitation to the River Battle Bowl. What’s more, Penning went to the IHSSA 1A District (Northwood-Kensett) in discus throwing. He also went to the IHSAA 1A State Championships in shot put. Despite his athletic accomplishments, Penning was not listed by ESPN Recruiting, Rivals Recruiting or 247Sports Recruiting. Upon arriving at campus, the athletic lineman spent his first year as a redshirt. In his redshirt freshman season, he played in four games. The next season, Penning started all 15 matchups. He continued his campaign as starter in 2020, though he did not play in the Southern Illinois game. For his excellent performance in 2020, Penning received Honorable Mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. The FCS standout is one of three siblings. He has one sister, Stephanie. His brother, Jared, is the starting left guard at Northern Iowa.

One-Liners

Ezring: A dominant FCS prospect, Trevor Penning’s athleticism should afford him immediate value as a swing backup. What’s more, he has high-level starting potential at guard or tackle in any offensive scheme.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.2 / 8.6