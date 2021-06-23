NFL Draft Profile: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida Gators

#0

Pos: DS

Ht: 6021

Wt: 200

DOB: 2/28/_

Eligible: 2022

Hampton, GA

Dutchtown

Trey Dean III

Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: Versatile defensive back who has experience in cover two, the box and single high. Dean possesses very good size at the position which is reflected in his physicality. He can take on blocks, establishing leverage. When he gets the chance, Dean will deliver a hard hit. From off coverage, he stays square, allowing him to break on and undercut routes. Experienced special teamer who should contribute immediately at the next level.

Bogan: Physically imposing size, has great length and strong build to his upper body. Takes on the role in the Florida secondary as an enforcer despite being a rotational safety. Comes into the game looking to place a big hit on ball carriers. Makes some explosive hits running the alley, making sure ball carriers feel him on contact. Quick trigger in the run game, displays a good feel for his run fits and reading blocks in run support. Impressive burst out of his hips as a split field safety, showing good range as a hash to sideline coverage player that can cover ground. Comes out of his breaks with solid change of direction abilities to come downhill. A former cornerback, has the potential to be a tight end eraser in man coverage at the next level.

Cons

Leinweber: Dean does not have the athleticism required to play in deep zones in the NFL. He is unable to get to the sideline urgently and does not catch up to receivers getting behind him. On lateral runs he gets too far towards the sideline at times, allowing for cutback lanes. When he has his eyes on the quarterback, Dean tends to gain too much depth, leaving space in front vacated. Being a step late to break on routes prevents him from having more ball production.

Bogan: Has bounced around the Florida secondary since coming in, struggling to find a position best suited for him. Limited playing time shows up in his lack for having a natural feel for spacing in coverage. Gets locked in on one receiver too often and misses the whole route concept. Foot speed is a concern, does not have the athleticism to run with slot receivers on a consistent basis. Quick trigger to run fit can cost him against play action as he is in too much of a hurry to make every single play behind the line of scrimmage. Over aggressive tackler who is willing to sacrifice efficiency for big hits, rarely wraps up on ball carriers and could see more misses on tape as he takes on an expanded role.

Summary

Leinweber: Big, long safety who plays physically, hitting hard and being able to take on blocks. Dean lacks the athleticism to play in deep zones. Projecting as a box safety, he is a backup caliber player. Dean has to improve his coverage skills to match up with tight ends. He should contribute on special teams immediately.

Bogan: A rotational safety with limited playing time, expected to take the starting role this fall. Impressive player in run support with a great feel for bringing the thump to ball carriers, does a good job of getting the ball down at or near the line of scrimmage. Coverage skills are still raw, has trouble seeing route concepts develop. A go for broke tackler who reaps benefits of big hits, will need to focus more on wrapping up ball carriers if he is going to see more snaps in 2021. An underdeveloped safety whose bet fit will be in the box at the next level where he can be an enforcer for a defense.

Background:

Raised in Hampton, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Cousin Ahmad Black was an All-American at Florida. Academic standout. Major is unknown. Has been a contributor to the defense and special teams since his freshman season.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, long box safety who plays physically, allowing him to take on blocks and deliver big hits. Dean struggles in coverage and lacks the athletic traits required to play in deep zones consistently.

Bogan: An underdeveloped safety whose bet fit will be in the box at the next level where he can be an enforcer for a defense.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.8/7.4

Bogan: 7.0/7.9