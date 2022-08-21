NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Shough, Quarterback, Texas Tech Red Raiders

#12

Pos: QB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 229

Hand: 958

Arm: 3078

Wing: 7618

40: 4.90

DOB: 9/28/1999

Hometown: Chandler, AZ

High School: Hamilton

Eligibility: 2023

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech Red Raiders

One-Liner:

A very accurate and precise quarterback with a lot of athletic ability. He is the optimal RPO player who is very smart and good at reading defenses.

Evaluation:

This is a player with a lot of potential, but definitely has a few tweaks to his game he needs to make. He is a very accurate passer and has great timing with his receivers. He is able to be a precise decision maker and gets the ball out of his hand very quickly. That being said, he isn’t afraid of standing in the pocket and taking a hit if it means that the play will be made. He is also a highly athletic quarterback and is the ideal player for an RPO-based offense. He is good at reading the defense and usually makes the correct call whether to keep, handoff, or pass the ball. His arm isn’t the strongest for sure, but it’s adequate enough to make any throw you may ask of him. His running ability makes a real threat in the run game, too, as he surprises opponents with his speed and as well as being difficult to bring down once on the run. The biggest negative of his game is the frequency that he stares down his receiver, allowing defenders to read his eyes and make a turnover. He is very confident, though and has a short memory, so rarely backs down from making throws. However, he doesn’t adapt well and once a defense figures him out, they can really force him to have a bad game because he will commit multiple turnovers.

Grade:

6th Round