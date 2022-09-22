NFL Draft Profile: Warren Ericson, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#50

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 312

Hand: 958

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7900

40: 5.35

DOB: 11/19/1998

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

High School: North Gwinnett

Eligibility: 2023

Warren Ericson

Georgia Bulldogs

One-Liner:

A broad interior lineman who thrives in space, Ericson drives defenders off the ball with intent.

Evaluation:

Thick Trunk and posterior chain. Lower body is fluid with good quickness off the ball and nimble feet. Aims to gain and maintain leverage every snap, firing off and rolling his hips into linemen. Ideal body positioning that displaces linemen and creates easy run lanes. Terrific on gap or power plays. Freight train in the open field that gets on top of linebackers in a hurry. Shows an ability to anchor the bull rush, digging his cleats into the ground and playing through his elbows. Main issue is hand timing-initial punch. When engaged, the rep is over. Too often, though, he misses leading to his head going over his toes and his body on the ground. Would like to see faster blitz recognition. Ericson has the physical traits needed to perform as an interior lineman. His ability to displace defenders both on the line of scrimmage and at the second level is promising when paired with his pass protection. Cleaning up his technique in terms of hand placement and timing will round out his skillset and be advantageous to his draft positioning.

Grade:

3rd Round

Background:

Warren Ericson is a returning player for the Bulldogs, where he played in fifteen games in 2021 at right guard and also shifted over to center for five games. In 2018 and 2019, he saw some action but really showed out in 2021. In high school, he attended North Gwinnett, was a four-star prospect and was a part of the top three hundred fifty All-American Team. in 2021, Ericson earned an undergrad degree in Sport Management from Georgia. Entering 2022, Ericson will be a key piece of the offensive line for the reigning National Champions.